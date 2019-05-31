Silver Plus Enhanced

5

Fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the forex market.

The main properties:

-  The number of characters in quotes is determined automatically.
-  The EA works with standard accounts, cent, micro and ECN accounts.
-  Timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings.
-  The EA uses a dynamically calculated lot size or fixed.
-  The spread filter does not allow the expert advisor to open orders at a high value.
-  The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker or breaks in communication.
-  The drawdown control allows you to specify the maximum value at which all orders are forcibly closed.
-  The EA has two built-in types of trailing stop. Any of them can be used.
-  For manual intervention in the trade buttons are provided for quick closing of all positions.

    The default settings are optimized for the EURUSD pair.

    The recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400).

    The minimum recommended deposit is from 2000 USD on standard type accounts.

    With smaller deposit amounts, you need to use cent accounts or micro accounts. In this case, the deposit can be from 20 USD.


    Parameters:

    Risk - the value of the risk. Used to calculate the dynamic lot size;
    Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA uses the dynamic lot size;
      Spread control - enable/disable spread control;
      Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;
      Drawdown control - drawdown control. The EA closes all trades when the specified value is reached;
      Maximum drawdown - maximum allowable drawdown, in percents, with a minus sign;
      Mode - mode of operation. The maximum number of allowed orders is 7 or 10;
      Stop Trading - if enabled, the EA will no longer begin a new cycle of trading;
      Stop on Friday - stop trading on Friday. The EA will not open new orders;
      Stop Time in Hour - time of stop trading on Friday, in hours, by terminal (broker) time;
        TPset1 - expected profit for 1-2 orders, in points;
        TPset2 - expected profit for 3-5 orders (Mode1) or 3-6 orders (Mode2), in points;
        TPset3 - expected profit for 6-7 orders (Mode1) or 7-10 orders (Mode2), in points;
        Minimum Candles - minimum time between orders, in minutes;
        Minimum Distance - minimum distance between orders, in points;
        Minimum Range - minimum allowable deviation of the indicator;
        Up/Down Shift - the difference between the breakout price of the indicator and the price for opening a order;
        Period - period of the indicator;
          Trailing mode for first order only - trailing stop mode for the first order only;
          Trailing mode for all other orders - trailing stop mode for all other orders except the first one;
          Trailing Stop (standard) - profit in points to activate trailing stop (standard);
          Trailing Step (standard) - step of trailing stop (standard), in points;
          No of previous bar - number of the bar that will be used as the stop loss price;
          High-Low price shift - shift of the stop loss price from the previous bar's price;
            Work timeframe - working timeframe;
            Trend detection timeframe - timeframe to determine the short-term trend;
            Enable addition trend filter - enable/disable additional short-term trend filter;
            Enable to set TP by modification - Enable to set TP by modification method. Otherwise TP will be set together with the opening of the order;
            Maximum orders for all used pairs - maximum number of simultaneously open orders for all pairs;
            Lot multiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders;
            Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage in points;
            Show the buttons panel - show the panel with the "Sell Close" and "Buy Close" buttons;
            Text color - color of displayed data;
            Background color - color of the background for information panel;
            Order's comment - comment of the Expert Advisor's orders;
            Magic number - unique number of the Expert Advisor's orders (any number);


              For any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.

              Reviews 2
              Marcello Lo Sauro
              304
              Marcello Lo Sauro 2019.12.06 17:21 
               

              It's a little dangerous but it makes money!!!

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              GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
              EA Ice Cube Scalper
              Sergey Batudayev
              4.71 (21)
              Experts
              Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
              XG Gold Robot MT4
              MQL TOOLS SL
              4.29 (42)
              Experts
              The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
              Neural Cortex
              Olivier Nomblot
              Experts
              NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
              Wall Street Robot MT4
              MQL TOOLS SL
              5 (1)
              Experts
              Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
              Onyx MT4
              Aliaksandr Chupryna
              Experts
              "Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
              Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
              Ken Rmah
              Experts
              Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
              ORIX mt4
              Leonid Arkhipov
              4.75 (4)
              Experts
              ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
              Aura Neuron MT4
              Stanislav Tomilov
              4.67 (15)
              Experts
              Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
              Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
              Fan Yang
              Experts
              Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
              Neuralis Cortoid Gold
              Olivier Nomblot
              Experts
              NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
              Gold Zilla AI MT4
              Christophe Pa Trouillas
              5 (2)
              Experts
              Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
              Gyroscopes
              Nadiya Mirosh
              Experts
              Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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              RedLine Scalper
              Sergey Belov
              5 (1)
              Experts
              The Expert Advisor oriented to work on 5-digit ECN account with low spread. The EA is uses the price level breakthrough strategy. The default settings are optimized for trading on EURUSD. Recomendations ECN broker with a low spread and accurate order execution; Deposit from 50 USD on a standard account or 10 USD on a cent account; Virtual private server. After installation please set the risk parameter or fixed lot depending on your trading style. I prefer a fixed volume. Features The EA does
              Bright Day EA
              Sergey Belov
              Experts
              This automated Expert Advisor is designed to work with ECN brokers and low spreads. The EA works around the clock and there is no need to stop it during during important news releases. Trade is conducted by the levels. The EA features the search for the necessary levels at once on two time periods. The EA uses the built-in filter to select levels, at which it will place the pending orders. All orders are opened with the predefined StopLoss and TakeProfit parameters. Thus, even in the time of big
              Moon Shadow EA
              Sergey Belov
              5 (1)
              Experts
              This is a fully automated Expert Advisor that does not require stopping during the news release. Trade is conducted by the trend determined by the indicator Ichimoku. Opening the orders occurs near the support (resistance) levels and in presence of the confirmation signals from other indicators. The EA does not require ECN accounts. It works on 4- and 5-digit quotes. The type of quotes is determined automatically. The timeframe of the chart does not matter. The default settings are optimized for
              Silver Line EA
              Sergey Belov
              4 (32)
              Experts
              An automated Expert Advisor developed for Forex trading. - Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and with any type of spread. - The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically. - The EA does not require stopping during the news releases. - The timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings of the EA. - The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker. - The EA have two trailing stop modes.
              Silver Plus EA
              Sergey Belov
              5 (1)
              Experts
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              Sergey Belov
              5 (1)
              Experts
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              DigiGrid EA
              Sergey Belov
              5 (2)
              Experts
              The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit
              Happy Sun EA
              Sergey Belov
              3.83 (6)
              Experts
              Expert adviser uses a breakout strategy when opening all orders without exception. Trading is conducted exclusively by pending orders. Entry points are located at local minimums and maximums, some levels are excluded with the internal filter of the EA. The maximum number of orders is set in the settings. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes, so the user does not need to think about it and make the appropriate changes to the settings. You can use any type of account, suc
              PowerMax EA
              Sergey Belov
              Experts
              Fully automatic multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any. Directly working timeframe is set in the settings. The EA always sets TakeProfit and is thus less sensitive to the speed of the broker. The   "Deposit protection"   function allows the EA to set StopLoss after the last order and thereby limit possible losses. The additional   " Magnetic TP "   function search the levels near the T
              PowerMax Pro EA
              Sergey Belov
              Experts
              PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
              New Wave EA
              Sergey Belov
              Experts
              The automated expert advisor that builds a grid of orders based on my developed algorithm. The initial lot of order can be fixed or dynamically calculated, depending on the deposit balance and the risk parameter used. To prevent opening trades at a high spread value, the EA has a corresponding filter. You can specify the maximum allowable value  in the settings. The internal algorithm of work and settings of the expert advisor for Short and Long trades are completely identical. Thus, the expert
              MyGainer EA
              Sergey Belov
              5 (1)
              Experts
              Fully automated expert advisor. It was developed for quick overclocking of the deposit. It has a minimum of settings, which makes it easier to set up and speed up the optimization of the EA if necessary. The same settings are used for long and short positions. Thus, the Expert Advisor works equally in both directions. All orders are opens with the TakeProfit parameter. And this guarantees the closing of trade regardless of the quality of the Internet. My recommendations: Using a leverage of
              DigiGrid MT5
              Sergey Belov
              Experts
              The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit
              Silver Line MT5
              Sergey Belov
              Experts
              Automated Expert Advisor developed for forex trading. - Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and any type of spread. - The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically. - Timeframe of the chart does not matter. You can use any. Work timeframe is defined in the settings. - The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker. - The EA has two built-in types of trailing stop. Any of them can be used. - The EA features a spread co
              Happy Sun MT5
              Sergey Belov
              5 (1)
              Experts
              Expert adviser uses a breakout strategy when opening all orders without exception. Trading is conducted exclusively by pending orders. Entry points are located at local minimums and maximums, some levels are excluded with the internal filter of the EA. The maximum number of orders is set in the settings. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes, so the user does not need to think about it and make the appropriate changes to the settings. You can use any type of account, suc
              PowerMax MT5
              Sergey Belov
              Experts
              Fully automatic multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any. Directly working timeframe is set in the settings. The EA always sets TakeProfit and is thus less sensitive to the speed of the broker. The "deposit protection" function allows the EA to set StopLoss after the last order and thereby limit possible losses. The additional " Magnetic TP " function search the levels near the TakeProfi
              PowerMax Pro MT5
              Sergey Belov
              Experts
              Automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ability to set StopLos
              Silver Plus MT5
              Sergey Belov
              Experts
              - The expert advisor determines the number of characters in quotes automatically.  - The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. - You can use a dynamic calculated volume or a fixed one. - The spread filter prevents the expert advisor from opening trades when its value is large. - All trades the EA are open with the Take Profit parameter. - The drawdown control function allows the EA to forcibly close all posit
              New Wave MT5
              Sergey Belov
              Experts
              The initial order lot can be fixed or dynamically calculated, depending on the deposit balance and the risk parameter used. To prevent opening trades at a high spread, the EA has a filter. In the settings, you can specify the maximum allowable value. The algorithm and settings of the expert advisor for Long and Short trades are completely the same. And this means that the EA works the same, regardless of the direction of the global trend. On all orders, the expert advisor sets the TakeProfit
              MyGainer MT5
              Sergey Belov
              Experts
              Fully automated expert advisor. It was developed for quick overclocking of the deposit. It has a minimum of settings, which makes it easier to set up and speed up the optimization of the EA if necessary. The same settings are used for long and short positions. Thus, the Expert Advisor works equally in both directions. All orders are set with the TakeProfit parameter. And this guarantees the closing of transactions regardless of the quality of the Internet. My recommendations: Using a levera
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              Marcello Lo Sauro
              304
              Marcello Lo Sauro 2019.12.06 17:21 
               

              It's a little dangerous but it makes money!!!

              Grace-FX
              1063
              Grace-FX 2019.06.04 15:42 
               

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