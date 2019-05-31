Silver Plus Enhanced

Fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the forex market.

The main properties:

- The number of characters in quotes is determined automatically.- The EA works with standard accounts, cent, micro and ECN accounts.- Timeframe of the chart does not matter. This parameter is defined in the settings.- The EA uses a dynamically calculated lot size or fixed.- The spread filter does not allow the expert advisor to open orders at a high value.- The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker or breaks in communication.- The drawdown control allows you to specify the maximum value at which all orders are forcibly closed.- The EA has two built-in types of trailing stop. Any of them can be used.- For manual intervention in the trade buttons are provided for quick closing of all positions.

The default settings are optimized for the EURUSD pair.

The recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400).

The minimum recommended deposit is from 2000 USD on standard type accounts. With smaller deposit amounts, you need to use cent accounts or micro accounts. In this case, the deposit can be from 20 USD.



Parameters:



Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA uses the dynamic lot size;

Spread control - enable/disable spread control;

Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;

Drawdown control - drawdown control. The EA closes all trades when the specified value is reached;

Maximum drawdown - maximum allowable drawdown, in percents, with a minus sign;

Mode - mode of operation. The maximum number of allowed orders is 7 or 10;

Stop Trading - if enabled, the EA will no longer begin a new cycle of trading;

Stop on Friday - stop trading on Friday. The EA will not open new orders;

Stop Time in Hour - time of stop trading on Friday, in hours, by terminal (broker) time; Risk - the value of the risk. Used to calculate the dynamic lot size;Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA uses the dynamic lot size;Spread control - enable/disable spread control;Maximum spread - maximum allowable spread;Drawdown control - drawdown control. The EA closes all trades when the specified value is reached;Maximum drawdown - maximum allowable drawdown, in percents, with a minus sign;Mode - mode of operation. The maximum number of allowed orders is 7 or 10;Stop Trading - if enabled, the EA will no longer begin a new cycle of trading;Stop on Friday - stop trading on Friday. The EA will not open new orders;Stop Time in Hour - time of stop trading on Friday, in hours, by terminal (broker) time;



TPset2 - expected profit for 3-5 orders (Mode1) or 3-6 orders (Mode2), in points;

TPset3 - expected profit for 6-7 orders (Mode1) or 7-10 orders (Mode2), in points;

Minimum Candles - minimum time between orders, in minutes;

Minimum Distance - minimum distance between orders, in points;

Minimum Range - minimum allowable deviation of the indicator;

Up/Down Shift - the difference between the breakout price of the indicator and the price for opening a order;

Period - period of the indicator; TPset1 - expected profit for 1-2 orders, in points;TPset2 - expected profit for 3-5 orders (Mode1) or 3-6 orders (Mode2), in points;TPset3 - expected profit for 6-7 orders (Mode1) or 7-10 orders (Mode2), in points;Minimum Candles - minimum time between orders, in minutes;Minimum Distance - minimum distance between orders, in points;Minimum Range - minimum allowable deviation of the indicator;Up/Down Shift - the difference between the breakout price of the indicator and the price for opening a order;Period - period of the indicator;



Trailing mode for all other orders - trailing stop mode for all other orders except the first one;

Trailing Stop (standard) - profit in points to activate trailing stop (standard);

Trailing Step (standard) - step of trailing stop (standard), in points;

No of previous bar - number of the bar that will be used as the stop loss price;

High-Low price shift - shift of the stop loss price from the previous bar's price; Trailing mode for first order only - trailing stop mode for the first order only;Trailing mode for all other orders - trailing stop mode for all other orders except the first one;Trailing Stop (standard) - profit in points to activate trailing stop (standard);Trailing Step (standard) - step of trailing stop (standard), in points;No of previous bar - number of the bar that will be used as the stop loss price;High-Low price shift - shift of the stop loss price from the previous bar's price;



Trend detection timeframe - timeframe to determine the short-term trend;

Enable addition trend filter - enable/disable additional short-term trend filter;

Enable to set TP by modification - Enable to set TP by modification method. Otherwise TP will be set together with the opening of the order;

Maximum orders for all used pairs - maximum number of simultaneously open orders for all pairs;

Lot multiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders;

Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage in points;

Show the buttons panel - show the panel with the "Sell Close" and "Buy Close" buttons;

Text color - color of displayed data;

Background color - color of the background for information panel;

Order's comment - comment of the Expert Advisor's orders;

Magic number - unique number of the Expert Advisor's orders (any number); Work timeframe - working timeframe;Trend detection timeframe - timeframe to determine the short-term trend;Enable addition trend filter - enable/disable additional short-term trend filter;Enable to set TP by modification - Enable to set TP by modification method. Otherwise TP will be set together with the opening of the order;Maximum orders for all used pairs - maximum number of simultaneously open orders for all pairs;Lot multiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders;Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage in points;Show the buttons panel - show the panel with the "Sell Close" and "Buy Close" buttons;Text color - color of displayed data;Background color - color of the background for information panel;Order's comment - comment of the Expert Advisor's orders;Magic number - unique number of the Expert Advisor's orders (any number);





For any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.