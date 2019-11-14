Happy Sun EA

3.83

Expert adviser uses a breakout strategy when opening all orders without exception. Trading is conducted exclusively by pending orders. Entry points are located at local minimums and maximums, some levels are excluded with the internal filter of the EA.

The maximum number of orders is set in the settings. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes, so the user does not need to think about it and make the appropriate changes to the settings. You can use any type of account, such as: standard, cent, micro and ECN. The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any. The working timeframe is set directly in the advisor settings.

All basic settings are editable, which makes it easy to optimize the EA for almost any currency pair. At the moment, the settings for most popular pairs are already ready (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURJPY, NZDUSD ...)


The settings of the EA by default are optimized for the EURUSD pair.

The recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400).

The minimum recommended deposit is from 2000 USD on standard type accounts.

With smaller deposit amounts, you need to use cent accounts or micro accounts. In this case, the deposit can be from 20 USD.


Parameters:

  • Risk - the value of the risk. Used to calculate the dynamic lot size;
  • Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA will use the dynamic lot size;

  • Stop on Friday - stop trading on Friday. The EA will stop open new orders;
  • Stop Time - time of stop trading on Friday, in hours, by terminal (broker) time;
  • Drawdown control mode - drawdown control modes;
  • Maximum drawdown - maximum allowable drawdown, in percent;
  • Global StopLoss - StopLoss value in points;
  • Close all trades on Friday - enabling the forced closure of all orders on Friday;
  • Close trades Friday hour - closing time of all orders on Friday according to the broker's time, only hours;

  • TP for Single order - expected profit for a single order, in points;
  • TP for 2 orders - expected profit for two open orders, in points;
  • TP for 3 orders - expected profit for three open orders, in points;
  • TP for 4 and more orders - expected profit for four or more open orders, in points;
  • Depth of search - depth of the search for extreme points on the chart, the number of candles;
  • Min delta - minimum distance between a pending order and an extremum point, in points;
  • Min order interval -  minimum distance between the orders, in points;
  • Order life time - time life of pending orders, in minutes;

  • Maximum orders - maximum number of simultaneously open orders in the same direction;
  • Lot multiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders;

  • Work Timeframe - working timeframe;
  • Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage, in points;
  • Text color - color of displayed information;
  • Background color - color of the background for information panel;
  • Show the information panel - enable/disable the information panel;
  • Order's comment - comment of the expert advisor's orders;
  • Magic number - unique number of the expert advisor's orders (any digits);
If you have any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.




Reviews 8
Wichai Chomvijit
1128
Wichai Chomvijit 2020.03.23 06:01 
 

Good EA. Nice return.

Michael
920
Michael 2020.01.08 10:52 
 

I have been running on a live cents account with a balance of 30 000 cents. 10.33 % increase in 6 days with low DD. Very happy! Quick response from Sergey with set files. Get this while its cheap! Very under priced.

Marcello Lo Sauro
305
Marcello Lo Sauro 2019.12.06 17:20 
 

FANTASTIC!!!

