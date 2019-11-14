Happy Sun EA

Expert adviser uses a breakout strategy when opening all orders without exception. Trading is conducted exclusively by pending orders. Entry points are located at local minimums and maximums, some levels are excluded with the internal filter of the EA.

The maximum number of orders is set in the settings. The EA automatically determines the number of digits in quotes, so the user does not need to think about it and make the appropriate changes to the settings. You can use any type of account, such as: standard, cent, micro and ECN. The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any. The working timeframe is set directly in the advisor settings.

All basic settings are editable, which makes it easy to optimize the EA for almost any currency pair. At the moment, the settings for most popular pairs are already ready (EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURJPY, NZDUSD ...)





The settings of the EA by default are optimized for the EURUSD pair.

The recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400).

The minimum recommended deposit is from 2000 USD on standard type accounts. With smaller deposit amounts, you need to use cent accounts or micro accounts. In this case, the deposit can be from 20 USD.





Parameters:

Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA will use the dynamic lot size;

Stop Time - time of stop trading on Friday, in hours, by terminal (broker) time;

Maximum drawdown - maximum allowable drawdown, in percent;

Global StopLoss - StopLoss value in points;

Close trades Friday hour - closing time of all orders on Friday according to the broker's time, only hours;

TP for 2 orders - expected profit for two open orders, in points;

TP for 4 and more orders - expected profit for four or more open orders, in points;

Min delta - minimum distance between a pending order and an extremum point, in points;

Order life time - time life of pending orders, in minutes;

Lot multiplier - multiplier for subsequent orders;

Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage, in points;

Background color - color of the background for information panel;

Order's comment - comment of the expert advisor's orders;

If you have any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.











