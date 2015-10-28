RedLine Scalper

The Expert Advisor oriented to work on 5-digit ECN account with low spread. The EA is uses the price level breakthrough strategy.

The default settings are optimized for trading on EURUSD.





Recomendations

ECN broker with a low spread and accurate order execution;

Deposit from 50 USD on a standard account or 10 USD on a cent account;

Virtual private server.

After installation please set the risk parameter or fixed lot depending on your trading style. I prefer a fixed volume.





Features

The EA does not use martingale and grids;

Trading is performed by pending orders only;

All trades are protected by a stop loss;

Expert Advisor does not require a large deposit;

The EA can use a fixed or dynamically calculated order volume;

Expert Advisor is designed to work with 5-digit quotes;

You can put the EA to any period on the chart. The timeframe is set in the parameters of the EA.





Parameters

Risk - risk value used for calculation of a dynamic lot;

Fixed Lot Size - fixed size of volume for the orders. If set to 0, a dynamic volume is used;

Take Profit - expected profit for a trade, in pips;

Breakeven - the profit, after which SL of the order is set to breakeven, in pips;

Stop Loss - allowable loss, in pips;

Candle's Count - number of candles used to search the needed level;

Order's Life Time - lifetime of the pending order;

Min Interval - minimum interval between price and support/resistence level, in pips;

Work Timeframe - period of chart, on which the EA is running;

Slippage - maximum price slippage, in points;

Text Color - color of the displayed data on a chart;

Background Color - background color of the displayed data;

Order's Comment - comment of the Expert Advisor's orders;

Magic Number - unique number of the Expert Advisor's orders (any numbers).

If you have any questions, please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.

