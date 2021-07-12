PowerMax Pro MT5

Automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads.
The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price. 

The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA.

To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options:
  • the ability to set StopLoss after the last order;
  • the ability to close all transactions upon reaching the specified drawdown in percentage. 
The unique algorithm of the advisor tracks the TakeProfit close point and rearranges the closing price in such a way as to increase the probability of order closing. 


The default settings of the EA are optimized for the EURUSD pair. Settings for other pairs can be found in the discussion section. 


Recommended leverage is 1:500 (1:400)

Account must support hedging mode.

The minimum recommended deposit from 2000 USD on standard type of the accounts.

For smaller amounts of the deposit I recommend to use cent accounts or micro accounts. In this case, the deposit can be from 20 USD.


Inputs:

  • Risk - value of the risk. Used to calculate the dynamic lot size;
  • Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot size. If set to 0, the EA will use the dynamic lot size;
  • StopLost control - enables to use StopLoss after the last order;
  • Global StopLoss - StopLoss value in points;
  • Drawdown control - enable to use drawdown control. The EA will close all orders when the specified drawdown value is reached;
  • Maximum drawdown - maximum allowable drawdown, in percent;
  • Take Profit 1 - expected profit for the first part of orders, in pips;
  • Take Profit 2 - expected profit for the second part of orders, in pips;
  • Order step 1 - minimum distance between orders, for the first part of orders, in pips;
  • Order step 2 - minimum distance between orders, for the second part of orders, in pips; 
  • Search distance 1 - the number of candles at which the first value of the min/max price is determined;
  • Search distance 2 - the number of candles at which the second value of the min/max price is determined; 
  • Price shift - TP offset from the level, in pips;
  • Price difference - the difference between level and TP, in pips;
  • Trend filter - enable trend filter;
  • Trend period - period of the indicator for determining the trend;
  • Trend detection TF - timeframe for trend detection;
  • Timeframe - working timeframe;
  • Second setting - the number of open orders for the first part (for the TakeProfit and OrderStep parameters);
  • Lot multiplier - volume size multiplier for subsequent orders;
  • Maximum orders - the maximum number of simultaneously open orders in one direction; 
  • Magnetic TP - allows the EA to track the TakeProfit price;
  • Slippage - maximum allowed price slippage, in pips;
  • Text color - the color of the text on the information panel;
  • Background color - information panel background color;
  • Order's comment - commentary on the orders of the expert advisor;
  • Magic number - unique number for the expert advisor's orders (any numbers);

If you have any questions please send me a private message. I will be glad to help you.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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