Cashflow Generator


This EA is suitable for everyone who need to generate cashflow from main portfolio by taking less risk.

EA will help you to calculate risk parameter per order and trade Long position ONLY.

How to use EA effectively 

Firstly, You have to define your trading zone which you need to trade and

You have to DEFINE

1.Upper and lower limit Price which you need to trade.
2. Number of order which you trade and lot size of each order
3. Your initial Balance 

4. STOP OUT Percentage

5. IMPORTANT THING is You have to look at currency BASE in your portfolio which match with currency pair which you will trade such as your currency base in your portfolio is USD.

6. Additional trailing stop grid is on/off, it depends on your decision.


You can use EA with USD currency pair such as AUDUSD USDCHF GBPUSD etc (xxxUSD and USDxxx)

The reason is the accuracy of calculation Grids and stopout percentage.

Please see in below

Currency BASE in your portfolioCurrency pair which you can use EA
USD
AUUDUSD,USDCHF,GBPUSD,EURUSD or xxxUSD and USDxxx etc
AUD
GBPAUD, EURAUD,AUDUSD,AUDCHF, xxxAUD or AUDxxx etc
JPY 
 GBPJPY, USDJPY, xxxJPY or JPYxxx etc
other Currency
 xxxOther Currency or other currencyxxxx
Gold and commodity
Cannot use this EA in GOLD and commodity


EA will generate GRIDs for trading Zone and calculate risk parameter by stopout percentage.

For Example

You input trading parameter in below

You Have initial balance is 5000 AUD and want to trade on AUDUSD currency pair in your zone is the upper (open price = 0.75) and lower price (stop out price =0.64 ) at stopout percentage is 20%, you can adjust input all parameter depend on your strategy.

Number of order is 55 and each order is 0.01 lot.


EA will generate GRIDs and each price per 0.01 lot automatically. If price fall down to 0.64 that mean you will meet margin stopout and lose all your money.

So you have to choose currency pair carefully before using this EA. It should choose currency pair on Sideway and uptrend.

Please see in video for clarification.







 This EA does not have auto stop loss (SL)  but it has auto Take Profit(TP) to next grid.

Why it has no SL ? Because EA will take Stoploss by product fall to stopout percentage at 20%.

So you have to define acceptance stop out price before using this EA.

EA will generate cashflow continuously but the initial balance do not loss all money.

When you have cashflow as much as you think,you can use cashflow to bet on other currency pair to gain more return by no risk.


****Recommend You should apply this EA for currency pair in Demand or support zone in Timeframe Day or Week.

You should define wide trading zone  to reduce risk .

Another applying, You can use EA for lock risk at each price and not necessary to open AUTO trading. (Not tick on allow live trading in EA).

But you can use grid line to reference price that you will open order. You can open order if price under each grid to reduce risk.


Here is my performance that apply the  strategy of this EA.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/382007

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/438449

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/382670

Video Cashflow Generator
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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