Snake Dragon Doubler
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.55
- Activations: 13
!! SPECIAL SALE !!
- ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT 249$
- FINAL PRICE WILL BE 4300$
Be sure to rate it after using it
XDoubler EA
(Back testing is not correct on Strategy tester this EA Strategy is a very Unique after the Purchase I give you all set file)
Forex trading is not easy and you can’t sit 24/7 to trade. If you do, you won’t know when you grow old and regret you didn’t enjoy your money and your freedom.
So, I developed Snake Dragon Doubler EA to suit the 2 types of Forex traders. Which one are you?
How much does XDoubler EA
make weekly?
- Type A settings:
The EA will make pips very fast. Weekly ROI averagely is 20-30% Monthly ROI averagely is 100-300% Type
- Type B settings:
The XDoubler EA will make pips slowly Weekly ROI averagely is 1-3% Monthly ROI averagely is 4-12% This account, currently running made $2,986 in just 9 Days. i.e 42% ROI in 1 week
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