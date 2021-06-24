Snake Dragon Doubler

!! SPECIAL SALE !!

  • ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT 249$
  • FINAL PRICE WILL BE 4300$



Be sure to rate it after using it

XDoubler EA


(Back testing is not correct on Strategy tester this EA Strategy is a very Unique after the Purchase I give you all set file)

Forex trading is not easy and you can’t sit 24/7 to trade. If you do, you won’t know when you grow old and regret you didn’t enjoy your money and your freedom.
So, I developed Snake Dragon Doubler EA to suit the 2 types of Forex traders. Which one are you?

How much does XDoubler EA

 make weekly?

  1. Type A settings:

The EA will make pips very fast. Weekly ROI averagely is 20-30% Monthly ROI averagely is 100-300% Type

  1. Type B settings:

The XDoubler EA will make pips slowly Weekly ROI averagely is 1-3% Monthly ROI averagely is 4-12% This account, currently running made $2,986 in just 9 Days. i.e 42% ROI in 1 week

 Time frame   H1

 currency       EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,AUDUSD,USDJPY

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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2021.07.13 20:00 
 

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George Soros
18
George Soros 2021.07.04 13:05 
 

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Wajeeh Ul Hassan -
181
Reply from developer Wajeeh Ul Hassan - 2021.07.04 14:00
thanks
David
16
David 2021.07.04 09:21 
 

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Wajeeh Ul Hassan -
181
Reply from developer Wajeeh Ul Hassan - 2021.07.04 09:46
Thanks! Nice to hear my service is appreciated :-)
Simon
16
Simon 2021.07.04 06:38 
 

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Wajeeh Ul Hassan -
181
Reply from developer Wajeeh Ul Hassan - 2021.07.04 09:47
my pleasure!
Emma Watson
18
Emma Watson 2021.07.03 13:47 
 

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Wajeeh Ul Hassan -
181
Reply from developer Wajeeh Ul Hassan - 2021.07.03 13:51
Thx Emma! My pleasure!
William
24
William 2021.07.03 12:19 
 

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Wajeeh Ul Hassan -
181
Reply from developer Wajeeh Ul Hassan - 2021.07.03 12:25
Thx William! My pleasure!
Any other question send me message on mql Personal chat
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