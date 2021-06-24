!! SPECIAL SALE !!

ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT 249$

FINAL PRICE WILL BE 4300$





Be sure to rate it after using it

XDoubler EA



(Back testing is not correct on Strategy tester this EA Strategy is a very Unique after the Purchase I give you all set file)

Forex trading is not easy and you can’t sit 24/7 to trade. If you do, you won’t know when you grow old and regret you didn’t enjoy your money and your freedom.

So, I developed Snake Dragon Doubler EA to suit the 2 types of Forex traders. Which one are you?

How much does XDoubler EA

make weekly?

Type A settings:

The EA will make pips very fast. Weekly ROI averagely is 20-30% Monthly ROI averagely is 100-300% Type

Type B settings:

The XDoubler EA will make pips slowly Weekly ROI averagely is 1-3% Monthly ROI averagely is 4-12% This account, currently running made $2,986 in just 9 Days. i.e 42% ROI in 1 week

Time frame H1



currency EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,AUDUSD,USDJPY

