PipJet
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 25 August 2020
- Activations: 5
PipJet MT4 EA® is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Its advanced price action based algorithm is trying to predict next candle's direction and opens (or not) the appropriate trade. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions.
Requirements
- Optimized to work with GBPUSD Timeframe M1.
- Recommended deposit is $250 for initial lot set to 0.01 , $2500 for initial lot set to 0.10.
- Any Broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
- Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.
- Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule