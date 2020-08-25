PipJet

PipJet MT4 EA®  is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Its advanced price action based algorithm is trying to predict next candle's direction and opens (or not) the appropriate trade. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions. 

Requirements
  • Optimized to work with GBPUSD  Timeframe M1.
  • Recommended deposit is $250 for initial lot set to 0.01 , $2500 for initial lot set to 0.10.
  • Any Broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.
  • Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule
Live Démo :  Copy trades of the PipJetEA Demo trading signal for MetaTrader 4 (mql5.com)
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One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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