Scalpidot M5

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Scalpidot is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed for efficient scalping in the Forex market. With cutting-edge technology and unique algorithms, Scalpidot ensures automated trading with high speed and accuracy, allowing users to maximize their profits from market movements.

Trading recommendations with default settings:



Currency pair XAUUSD

Timeframe M5

Minimum balance from $1000

Default settings.

Leverage from 1:50 and more.

Spread up to 5 points.

Terminal MetaTrader4

Trading on PC or VPS

Key Advantages of Scalpidot:



High Speed and Accuracy: Utilizing advanced algorithms, Scalpidot quickly analyzes market data and makes instant trading decisions.

Full Automation: Scalpidot fully automates the trading process, eliminating human errors and ensuring round-the-clock operation.

Flexible Settings: Users can easily customize the robot's parameters, such as initial lot size, maximum number of orders, trailing stop, and other important indicators.

Safety and Reliability: Built-in risk management mechanisms, including global stop-loss levels and spread control, ensure safe trading and capital protection.

Technical Features:



Innovative Analysis Algorithms: Scalpidot uses price dynamics analysis methods and indicators like RSI and MACD to determine the best entry and exit points.

Effective Order Management: The robot can manage multiple orders simultaneously, optimizing their size and controlling risk.

Ease of Use: A user-friendly interface and easy setup allow even beginners to quickly start working with the robot.

Scalpidot is not just a trading robot but a meticulously designed system based on advanced algorithms and market analysis methods. Below is a detailed description of the key algorithms that underpin its effectiveness and reliability.

Price Dynamics Analysis: Scalpidot uses an advanced algorithm to assess the speed of price changes: Tick Data Collection: The robot continuously collects current price and time data, updating tick information arrays.

Price Dynamics Calculation: By comparing the current price with the price recorded a few seconds ago, the robot determines the speed and direction of price changes. This allows timely responses to market movements and identifies favorable moments for order openings. Market Trend Identification: Scalpidot uses a combination of technical indicators to determine current market trends: RSI (Relative Strength Index): RSI analyzes recent price changes to determine whether an asset is overbought or oversold. A value above 50 signals a bullish trend, while below 50 indicates a bearish trend.

MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): MACD shows the difference between two moving averages, helping to identify the trend's strength and direction.

Stochastic Oscillator: This indicator evaluates the current closing price compared to the price range over a specified period, identifying trend reversals and corrections. Order Management: Scalpidot efficiently manages orders to minimize risks and maximize profits: Lot Size Calculation: The robot determines the optimal lot size based on the current account balance, minimum and maximum lot sizes, and increment steps.

Order Placement and Modification: When conditions are met for opening a position, the robot sends buy or sell orders. It also uses virtual trailing stops to automatically adjust the stop-loss level based on market movements.

Risk Control: Scalpidot monitors the free margin level and limits the number of open orders to avoid overloading the account. Position Closing: Target Profit or Loss Achievement: The robot tracks the overall profit or loss on all open positions. If set levels are reached, Scalpidot automatically closes all orders, locking in the result.

Responding to Market Changes: Scalpidot closes positions if market conditions change significantly, making further holding of positions unreasonable.

Main Parameters:

