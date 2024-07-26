Scalpidot M5
- Experts
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 3 February 2025
- Activations: 20
Hurry up to buy with a discount! Only for 10 clients! Next price $987
Scalpidot is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed for efficient scalping in the Forex market. With cutting-edge technology and unique algorithms, Scalpidot ensures automated trading with high speed and accuracy, allowing users to maximize their profits from market movements.
Trading recommendations with default settings:
- Currency pair XAUUSD
- Timeframe M5
- Minimum balance from $1000
- Default settings.
- Leverage from 1:50 and more.
- Spread up to 5 points.
- Terminal MetaTrader4
- Trading on PC or VPS
Key Advantages of Scalpidot:
- High Speed and Accuracy: Utilizing advanced algorithms, Scalpidot quickly analyzes market data and makes instant trading decisions.
- Full Automation: Scalpidot fully automates the trading process, eliminating human errors and ensuring round-the-clock operation.
- Flexible Settings: Users can easily customize the robot's parameters, such as initial lot size, maximum number of orders, trailing stop, and other important indicators.
- Safety and Reliability: Built-in risk management mechanisms, including global stop-loss levels and spread control, ensure safe trading and capital protection.
Technical Features:
- Innovative Analysis Algorithms: Scalpidot uses price dynamics analysis methods and indicators like RSI and MACD to determine the best entry and exit points.
- Effective Order Management: The robot can manage multiple orders simultaneously, optimizing their size and controlling risk.
- Ease of Use: A user-friendly interface and easy setup allow even beginners to quickly start working with the robot.
Scalpidot is not just a trading robot but a meticulously designed system based on advanced algorithms and market analysis methods. Below is a detailed description of the key algorithms that underpin its effectiveness and reliability.
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Price Dynamics Analysis: Scalpidot uses an advanced algorithm to assess the speed of price changes:
- Tick Data Collection: The robot continuously collects current price and time data, updating tick information arrays.
- Price Dynamics Calculation: By comparing the current price with the price recorded a few seconds ago, the robot determines the speed and direction of price changes. This allows timely responses to market movements and identifies favorable moments for order openings.
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Market Trend Identification: Scalpidot uses a combination of technical indicators to determine current market trends:
- RSI (Relative Strength Index): RSI analyzes recent price changes to determine whether an asset is overbought or oversold. A value above 50 signals a bullish trend, while below 50 indicates a bearish trend.
- MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): MACD shows the difference between two moving averages, helping to identify the trend's strength and direction.
- Stochastic Oscillator: This indicator evaluates the current closing price compared to the price range over a specified period, identifying trend reversals and corrections.
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Order Management: Scalpidot efficiently manages orders to minimize risks and maximize profits:
- Lot Size Calculation: The robot determines the optimal lot size based on the current account balance, minimum and maximum lot sizes, and increment steps.
- Order Placement and Modification: When conditions are met for opening a position, the robot sends buy or sell orders. It also uses virtual trailing stops to automatically adjust the stop-loss level based on market movements.
- Risk Control: Scalpidot monitors the free margin level and limits the number of open orders to avoid overloading the account.
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Position Closing:
- Target Profit or Loss Achievement: The robot tracks the overall profit or loss on all open positions. If set levels are reached, Scalpidot automatically closes all orders, locking in the result.
- Responding to Market Changes: Scalpidot closes positions if market conditions change significantly, making further holding of positions unreasonable.
Main Parameters:
- initialLotSize (double): Initial lot size for the first trade.
- Description: This parameter sets the initial lot size for the first opened position.
- Default Value: 0.1
- lotSizeIncrement (int): Lot size increment for every specified balance units.
- Description: Defines how much the lot size will increase when additional balance units are achieved.
- Default Value: 200
- maxOrders (int): Maximum number of simultaneously open orders.
- Description: Limits the number of open positions to avoid excessive risk and account overload.
- Default Value: 7
- trailingStop (int): Virtual trailing stop size in points.
- Description: Sets how many points the robot will move the stop-loss level as the price moves in a favorable direction.
- Default Value: 35
- globalStopLoss (int): Global stop-loss level in points for each trade.
- Description: Sets a fixed stop-loss level for each opened position, ensuring loss limitation.
- Default Value: 200
- ticksVolume (int): Number of ticks to determine significant price movement.
- Description: Defines the number of ticks to be considered for identifying significant price changes.
- Default Value: 55
- rsiPeriod (int): RSI indicator period.
- Description: Sets the period for calculating the Relative Strength Index (RSI) used for market trend analysis.
- Default Value: 10
- maxSpread (int): Maximum allowable spread for order opening.
- Description: Defines the maximum allowable spread at which the robot will open positions, helping to avoid trading in unfavorable conditions.
- Default Value: 15
- magicNumber (int): Unique identifier for the robot's orders.
- Description: A unique number used by the robot to identify its orders, avoiding confusion with manually opened orders or those by other robots.
- Default Value: 45789
scammidot. indeed, what idiot would give you 200 dollars just to send 1 star?