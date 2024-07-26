Scalpidot M5

1

Hurry up to buy with a discount! Only for 10 clients! Next price $987

Scalpidot is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed for efficient scalping in the Forex market. With cutting-edge technology and unique algorithms, Scalpidot ensures automated trading with high speed and accuracy, allowing users to maximize their profits from market movements.

Trading recommendations with default settings:

  • Currency pair XAUUSD
  • Timeframe M5
  • Minimum balance from $1000
  • Default settings.
  • Leverage from 1:50 and more.
  • Spread up to 5 points.
  • Terminal MetaTrader4
  • Trading on PC or VPS

Key Advantages of Scalpidot:

  • High Speed and Accuracy: Utilizing advanced algorithms, Scalpidot quickly analyzes market data and makes instant trading decisions.
  • Full Automation: Scalpidot fully automates the trading process, eliminating human errors and ensuring round-the-clock operation.
  • Flexible Settings: Users can easily customize the robot's parameters, such as initial lot size, maximum number of orders, trailing stop, and other important indicators.
  • Safety and Reliability: Built-in risk management mechanisms, including global stop-loss levels and spread control, ensure safe trading and capital protection.

Technical Features:

  • Innovative Analysis Algorithms: Scalpidot uses price dynamics analysis methods and indicators like RSI and MACD to determine the best entry and exit points.
  • Effective Order Management: The robot can manage multiple orders simultaneously, optimizing their size and controlling risk.
  • Ease of Use: A user-friendly interface and easy setup allow even beginners to quickly start working with the robot.

Scalpidot is not just a trading robot but a meticulously designed system based on advanced algorithms and market analysis methods. Below is a detailed description of the key algorithms that underpin its effectiveness and reliability.

  1. Price Dynamics Analysis: Scalpidot uses an advanced algorithm to assess the speed of price changes:

    • Tick Data Collection: The robot continuously collects current price and time data, updating tick information arrays.
    • Price Dynamics Calculation: By comparing the current price with the price recorded a few seconds ago, the robot determines the speed and direction of price changes. This allows timely responses to market movements and identifies favorable moments for order openings.

  2. Market Trend Identification: Scalpidot uses a combination of technical indicators to determine current market trends:

    • RSI (Relative Strength Index): RSI analyzes recent price changes to determine whether an asset is overbought or oversold. A value above 50 signals a bullish trend, while below 50 indicates a bearish trend.
    • MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): MACD shows the difference between two moving averages, helping to identify the trend's strength and direction.
    • Stochastic Oscillator: This indicator evaluates the current closing price compared to the price range over a specified period, identifying trend reversals and corrections.

  3. Order Management: Scalpidot efficiently manages orders to minimize risks and maximize profits:

    • Lot Size Calculation: The robot determines the optimal lot size based on the current account balance, minimum and maximum lot sizes, and increment steps.
    • Order Placement and Modification: When conditions are met for opening a position, the robot sends buy or sell orders. It also uses virtual trailing stops to automatically adjust the stop-loss level based on market movements.
    • Risk Control: Scalpidot monitors the free margin level and limits the number of open orders to avoid overloading the account.

  4. Position Closing:

    • Target Profit or Loss Achievement: The robot tracks the overall profit or loss on all open positions. If set levels are reached, Scalpidot automatically closes all orders, locking in the result.
    • Responding to Market Changes: Scalpidot closes positions if market conditions change significantly, making further holding of positions unreasonable.

Main Parameters:

  • initialLotSize (double): Initial lot size for the first trade.
    • Description: This parameter sets the initial lot size for the first opened position.
    • Default Value: 0.1
  • lotSizeIncrement (int): Lot size increment for every specified balance units.
    • Description: Defines how much the lot size will increase when additional balance units are achieved.
    • Default Value: 200
  • maxOrders (int): Maximum number of simultaneously open orders.
    • Description: Limits the number of open positions to avoid excessive risk and account overload.
    • Default Value: 7
  • trailingStop (int): Virtual trailing stop size in points.
    • Description: Sets how many points the robot will move the stop-loss level as the price moves in a favorable direction.
    • Default Value: 35
  • globalStopLoss (int): Global stop-loss level in points for each trade.
    • Description: Sets a fixed stop-loss level for each opened position, ensuring loss limitation.
    • Default Value: 200
  • ticksVolume (int): Number of ticks to determine significant price movement.
    • Description: Defines the number of ticks to be considered for identifying significant price changes.
    • Default Value: 55
  • rsiPeriod (int): RSI indicator period.
    • Description: Sets the period for calculating the Relative Strength Index (RSI) used for market trend analysis.
    • Default Value: 10
  • maxSpread (int): Maximum allowable spread for order opening.
    • Description: Defines the maximum allowable spread at which the robot will open positions, helping to avoid trading in unfavorable conditions.
    • Default Value: 15
  • magicNumber (int): Unique identifier for the robot's orders.
    • Description: A unique number used by the robot to identify its orders, avoiding confusion with manually opened orders or those by other robots.
    • Default Value: 45789
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Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg
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Daniel Emanuel Hardenberg 2025.08.15 20:29 
 

scammidot. indeed, what idiot would give you 200 dollars just to send 1 star?

Andrey Kozak
47202
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2025.08.15 20:42
Hi! It's strange that no one asked us for help with the setup, but they did manage to leave a negative review. It seems to me that this was your goal - to buy in order to write a bad review. Good luck to you!
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