Price Change Distributions

This indicator demonstrates that the price change of financial instruments is NOT a random walk process, as advocated by the "Random Walk Hypothesis", and as popularised by the bestselling book "A Random Walk Down Wall Street". I wish that were the case!  It is shown here that the real situation with price change is actually much worse than a random walk process!  Deceptive market psychology, and the bulls-bears tug of war, stack up the odds against traders in all instruments, and all time frames. As a trader yourself, how often have you witnessed your profits on a trade rise sharply, only to immediately vanish ? How often have you suffered from false breakouts ? How often did the dead cat not only bounce, but jump to the roof because the cat is very much alive and feisty? This indicator only scratches the surface of a very deep and involved subject. It is just the tip of a still little known iceberg. However, this indicator also suggests a way to reduce market deception forces, by transforming the price statistics. A new, more manageable price change is produced, which can be used in indicators and trend following techniques.

The indicator calculates and plots the price change distribution (say the change from bar-close to the next bar-close).  If the price change is a random walk process, being based on an equal chance of price rising  or falling, and after a very large number of steps, it would necessarily produce a normal distribution of price change (Gaussian Distribution). But this is not what I discovered independently  (I thought I was the first, but other researchers did it before me).

Consider screenshot 2, which is data exported from this indicator. The black distribution is the H4 close-close price distribution for the S and P. The red line is the lowest error fitting using a Gaussian distribution. But the price change is actually fit much better with a Lorentzian distribution. The details are not too important now. You will have a chance to construct and study distributions for yourself using this indicator. The point is this: there is a much larger number of long bars present than would be expected if it were  a random process. Also, the width of the distribution,   full width at half max (FWHM), is narrower than is expected. The ratio of FWHM to standard deviation in a Gaussian distribution should be around 2.35. Much lower ratios are seen in real price distributions.You really need a minimum background is statistics to understand what is going on here.

So what? You ask !  There are more long bars than expected, maybe that works in our favour if  long bars appear successively in a trend. But this is not what happens in most cases.  Although the number of up bars almost equals the number of down bars in almost all charts. Deceptive forces stack the bars such that the probability of reversal is slightly-more than the probability of continuation. This is something I discovered from another study, in another indicator, where I analysed in-a-row probabilities. But you might see this just by looking at bar charts. Try to spot the long bars in opposite directions in close proximity to each other. You should see plenty.

It is not my intention to make this description a scholarly article, I might still write one soon. But because the claim made on the logo is a big one. It needs strong evidence to support it. I believe with the proper understanding and the careful use of this indicator, you will see my point.

But how to overcome the deceptive forces ?   Answer: Maybe by transforming the price statistics.  This indicator does this. It uses a special formula to convert the distribution to a normal Gaussian distribution. The length of all price bars are changed, in a prescribed manner, to be as close as possible to their original lengths, maintaining the same trend information, but at the same time produce a new distribution. A new price time series is produced that is hopefully more manageable.

Screen shot 3 shown the indicator inputs window:

1. Choose real vs. simulation: use to select the data, either the real price on this chart and time-frame. Or simulate a fictitious Gaussian distribution of similar characteristics. (The simulated Gaussian setting is provided only for comparison - it is not necessary for the process of real price transformation).

2. Transform Real Price : use this, after the necessary settings, as described below, to transform the real price statistics and obtain a new Gaussian-like distribution.

3. Transformed Price: use this, after obtaining the transformed distribution, to produce and display the new price data.

4. Select Price Change Data: use C-C (Close-Close change).

5. FWHM set: explained below

6. Shape constant: explained below

7. Sets the simulated fictitious Gaussian distribution standard deviation (NOT the real transform price).

The rest you can study for yourself. (You need to be motivated to understand this indicator.)


How to use the indicator to produce a new more manageable Close price time series ?

a. Attach the indicator to chart.

b. By default, it should display the real price distribution and data. 

c. Enter the number for FWHM from the screen into the inputs window (input 5).

d. See the resulting ratio of FWHM to STDV (standard deviation). The ratio should be 2.35, or as close to it as possible.

e. Adjust the Shape constant (normally in the range 1-3), and see if that makes the ratio better. Keep adjusting until the closest to 2.35 is obtained.

f. When ready, set transformed price (input 3)  to TRUE.   You should see your the new price you can work with for trends and indicators. 

The inputs are set by default ready to be applied to Gold H1 charts (as of the time of writing this) . The process described needs to be applied to any other instrument or time-frame.

Screenshot 4 is the real price distribution for Gold 1H.

Screenshot 5 is the transformed distribution of the real price after applying the input   Transform Real Price (input 2). 

Screenshots 6 is a new price time-series after applying  Transformed Price (input 3). Comparisons with the real chart price are made.

Decreasing this deceptive volatility might reduce false signals in indicators (whipsaws).

The transformed price is exportable using iCustoms. 


NOW RUNS IN REAL TIME.




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Indicators
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PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
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Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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MT5 Version : Pre Note : The indicator uses the Open price value for calculations. This indicator represents a genuine momentum oscillator according to the true definition of "Momentum", and as realised by the techniques of digital filters. Scholarly papers   on the subject   by the current developer can be found   here  and here , but in this description we shall borrow only the minimum of conceptual and mathematical framework needed. In the process, we expose some long-held myths about indica
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This indicator represents a genuine momentum oscillator according to the true definition of "Momentum", and as realised by the techniques of digital filtering. ( Note : download a complete set of true momentum oscillators  here ). A scholarly paper on the subject   by the current developer can be found here , but in this description we shall borrow only the minimum of conceptual and mathematical framework needed. In the process, we expose some long-held myths about indicators supposedly measurin
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Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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This indicator does not process the price chart data and does not provide trading signals. Instead, it is  an application to compute and display the frequency response of many conventional indicators. Moving averages like the SMA, LWMA and EMA, and  oscillators like the MACD, CCI, Awsome Osc, all have the form of digital filters. Electronic engineers use a special method to characterise the performance of these filters by studying their frequency response. Two important quantities of the freque
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High Pass Filter Trading Signal
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
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Latest Changes in 1.6 :  Added Signal Modes input. Mode 1 : HPF positive go long blue, HPF negative go short red. Mode 2 : slow envelope only, HPF above upper envelope go long blue, HPF below lower envelope go short red. Mode 3 : HPF above both upper envelopes - go long blue, HPF below both lower envelopes go short red. Mode 4 : Go long blue if HPF crosses above upper slow, but fast upper should be below slow upper at the time, exit when HPF crosses below upper fast, reverse logic for short red
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This indicator is a useful tool for visualising cyclic components in price. It calculates the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) of a price chart data segment selected by the user. It displays the cycles, the spectrum and the synthesised signal in a separate window.  The indicator is intended as a learning tool only, being unsuitable for providing actual trade signals. Download the file -  it is a free toy. Play with it to understand how signals can be transformed by controlling their cyclic comp
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Note : New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom. This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or
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This indicator provides trading signals based on the polarity of the dynamical parameters of two digital signals. The dynamical parameters (momentum-acceleration) are derived by applying a high quality momentum oscillator, MTEMA LPD ( see Top Gun Oscillators ) to two digital signals. The MTEMA momentum oscillator is first applied to the price itself. Then, a rectification procedure is applied to the price based on the signals from the momentum oscillator yielding a rectified price signal. This s
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Jerk Indicator
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In physics, "Jerk" is the third time-derivative of position, with acceleration being the second derivative and velocity the first derivative. In technical analysis, the first derivative of price is the price momentum, with the second derivative,acceleration, being seldom used and the third derivative virtually unknown. The magnitude frequency response of a digital differentiator is a positive-slope straight line passing through zero frequency. Therefore, every instance of a digital signal differ
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This indicator resolves an unrecognised defect in the Commodity Channel Index Oscillator (CCI). The CCI is based on a high pass filter calculated by subtracting the p-period simple moving average of a price signal (usually typical value) from the price signal itself. Then, the result is divided by the absolute mean deviation of the same period. The frequency response of a signal minus its simple moving average is shown in the first screen shot (in Blue). (see my free indicator : Q n D Frequency
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Volatility Limit Trend
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Indicators
Volatility Limit Trend Indicator (VLT), an original indicator by this developer,  is a trend indicator based on setting a fixed volatility limit as a percentage of price. Volatile price is allowed to wander between two channel lines defining the fixed volatility about a central line. The price crossing one of the channel lines defines an exceeding of the allowed volatility, and ushering in one of two situation : either a continuation or a reversal of trend. The first buffer of the indicator (not
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High Time Frame Relative Strength Index
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Indicators
MUST READ CAUTION BEFORE PURCHASE This  one-of-a-kind indicator displays the instantaneous high resolution High Time Frame Relative Strength Index  (HTF RSI), where  up to three higher time-frame RSI's can be displayed simultaneously on the current chart. The indicator differs drastically from previous multi-time-frame RSI indicators in that it displays  the high resolution bar-by-bar calculation of the HTF RSI - and not just the discrete values at the HTF bar closings. This allows for earlier
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