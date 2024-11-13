RangeBreakout EA

The Range Breakout Expert Advisor is a professional-grade trading solution that capitalizes on intraday breakout opportunities. Unlike many other EAs that rely on complex grid or martingale strategies, this EA follows a clear, logical approach to market dynamics.



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Key Features:

• Time-based range calculation for precise entry points

• Risk-based position sizing for professional money management

• Dual breakout strategy with both buy and sell opportunities

• Clean, efficient code without dangerous recovery systems

• Simple yet effective 1:1 risk-reward ratio option





Trading Logic:

The EA monitors price action during a specified time window (default: 09:00-10:00) to establish the day's trading range. Once the range is confirmed, it places pending orders at the range boundaries. A buy stop order is placed at the range high, and a sell stop order at the range low, with corresponding stop losses at the opposite end of the range.





Risk Management:

• Percentage-based position sizing

• Automatic lot calculation based on account balance

• Precise stop loss placement

• Optional 1:1 risk-reward ratio or fixed take profit points

• Automatic trade closure at end of trading session





Customizable Parameters:





Time Settings:

• Range Start Time: Define when to start monitoring price action

• Range End Time: When to establish the range and place orders

• Trade End Time: Automatic closure of all positions and pending orders





Range Settings:

• Minimum Range Points: Filter out too narrow ranges

• Maximum Range Points: Filter out too wide ranges





Risk Management:

• Risk Percent: Define risk per trade as percentage of balance

• Use 1:1 TP: Option for symmetric risk-reward ratio

• TP Points: Custom take profit distance when not using 1:1





The EA is designed for EURUSD, USDJPY, and similar major pairs, though it can be applied to any liquid instrument with clear intraday movements. Default settings are optimized for standard trading sessions, but parameters can be adjusted to suit different trading styles and time zones.





Important Notes:

• Always test with demo account first

• Proper risk management is essential

• Best performance on M1 timeframe

• Requires stable internet connection

This EA is ideal for traders who:

• Prefer systematic, rule-based trading

• Want to capitalize on daily market movements

• Appreciate clean, professional risk management

• Look for a set-and-forget trading solution





The Range Breakout EA represents a professional approach to automated trading, focusing on proven market dynamics rather than dangerous recovery methods. It's designed for serious traders who understand that consistent profits come from proper risk management and systematic execution.