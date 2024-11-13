RangeBreakout EA

5
The Range Breakout Expert Advisor is a professional-grade trading solution that capitalizes on intraday breakout opportunities. Unlike many other EAs that rely on complex grid or martingale strategies, this EA follows a clear, logical approach to market dynamics.

Please consider leaving a review if this tool is useful for you. Thanks! :) 

Key Features:
• Time-based range calculation for precise entry points
• Risk-based position sizing for professional money management
• Dual breakout strategy with both buy and sell opportunities
• Clean, efficient code without dangerous recovery systems
• Simple yet effective 1:1 risk-reward ratio option

Trading Logic:
The EA monitors price action during a specified time window (default: 09:00-10:00) to establish the day's trading range. Once the range is confirmed, it places pending orders at the range boundaries. A buy stop order is placed at the range high, and a sell stop order at the range low, with corresponding stop losses at the opposite end of the range.

Risk Management:
• Percentage-based position sizing
• Automatic lot calculation based on account balance
• Precise stop loss placement
• Optional 1:1 risk-reward ratio or fixed take profit points
• Automatic trade closure at end of trading session

Customizable Parameters:

Time Settings:
• Range Start Time: Define when to start monitoring price action
• Range End Time: When to establish the range and place orders
• Trade End Time: Automatic closure of all positions and pending orders

Range Settings:
• Minimum Range Points: Filter out too narrow ranges
• Maximum Range Points: Filter out too wide ranges

Risk Management:
• Risk Percent: Define risk per trade as percentage of balance
• Use 1:1 TP: Option for symmetric risk-reward ratio
• TP Points: Custom take profit distance when not using 1:1

The EA is designed for EURUSD, USDJPY, and similar major pairs, though it can be applied to any liquid instrument with clear intraday movements. Default settings are optimized for standard trading sessions, but parameters can be adjusted to suit different trading styles and time zones.

Important Notes:
• Always test with demo account first
• Proper risk management is essential
• Best performance on M1 timeframe
• Requires stable internet connection

This EA is ideal for traders who:
• Prefer systematic, rule-based trading
• Want to capitalize on daily market movements
• Appreciate clean, professional risk management
• Look for a set-and-forget trading solution

The Range Breakout EA represents a professional approach to automated trading, focusing on proven market dynamics rather than dangerous recovery methods. It's designed for serious traders who understand that consistent profits come from proper risk management and systematic execution.
Reviews 3
Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.05.27 01:45 
 

Great EA with very good potential. After spending time testing and customizing the setup for gold, the performance became very smooth and profitable. Really happy with the results so far.

Eeternum
25
Eeternum 2025.03.21 09:16 
 

I started testing it, so far so good) I like the basic and reliable design of it. Could you add optional 1:2-3 risk-reward ratio option too or even option to manually enter desired rist-reward ratio? For example 1:1,5 risk reward. And above all, thank you!

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Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Phantom Trading Inc.
4.78 (9)
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The Go Long EA implements an advanced intraday trading strategy based on the principle of systematic daily trading with multiple technical confirmations. While many traders seek complex algorithms, this EA combines simple yet effective concepts with sophisticated risk management and multiple technical filters. The EA opens positions at a specific time each day, but only when market conditions align with multiple technical indicators. This systematic approach helps capture intraday moves while a
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Candle Flip EA
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The Candle Flip EA is a momentum-based trading system that capitalizes on significant price movements within a single candle. When price makes a substantial move in one direction, the EA places a pending order in the opposite direction, anticipating a potential reversal. The EA includes sophisticated risk management features including dynamic/fixed stop losses, breakeven functionality, and trailing stops. It also incorporates daily profit targets and trading hour restrictions for enhanced risk c
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Simple PL Info On Chart
Phantom Trading Inc.
Indicators
A comprehensive MT5 trading performance indicator designed to provide real-time analytics of your trading activity on chart.  Key Features: - Dual tracking modes: Chart Symbol or Magic Numbers - Customizable display with toggle options for each metric - Adjustable font size for better visibility - Real-time updates with color-coded results Performance Metrics: - Total Profit/Loss: Track overall performance - Total Trades: Monitor trading frequency - Win Rate: Measure trading success percentage
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Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2026.05.27 01:45 
 

Great EA with very good potential. After spending time testing and customizing the setup for gold, the performance became very smooth and profitable. Really happy with the results so far.

James
46
James 2025.07.20 20:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eeternum
25
Eeternum 2025.03.21 09:16 
 

I started testing it, so far so good) I like the basic and reliable design of it. Could you add optional 1:2-3 risk-reward ratio option too or even option to manually enter desired rist-reward ratio? For example 1:1,5 risk reward. And above all, thank you!

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