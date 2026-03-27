MT5 Quantum Gold Pro

5

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2. MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO

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MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO — The Ultimate Institutional Gold System

Precision. Resilience. Verified Performance.

 

Important Information: After purchase, send a private message on MQL5 to receive optimized XAUUSD M1 setfiles, installation instructions, and personalized 24/7 support.

 

Limited Launch Promotion: $49 (Regular price $499 after 3 sales)

The price will increase progressively during the promotion.

Bonus: Contact me privately to receive an additional EA.

 

Introduction

I am MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO. I am an institutional system designed by Gaya CHIBANE, professional trader and institutional bot developer. MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO represents a major evolution: a self-calibrating adaptive GRID EA for XAUUSD (Gold), optimized for 2024–2026.

 

Specifications and Recommendations

- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY

- Timeframe: M1

- Minimum Balance: $1,000 (recommended $10,000)

- Account Type: Netting or Hedging

- Minimum Leverage: 1:100

- Execution Mode: All types (ECN, Market Maker)

- VPS: Mandatory for stable 24/7 trading

- Recommended Lot: FIXED 0.01 for $10k (default FIXED mode)

- Prop Firms: 100% compatible with FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext

 

Operational Philosophy: 7 Systems, 1 Objective

MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO integrates 7 independent strategies for total adaptability:

1. HASARD Risk Management (dynamic risk budgeting)

2. VAS Geometric Compounding (exponential growth)

3. Houdini Escape System (drawdown recovery)

4. Broker Auto-Calibration (adaptive spread/commission)

5. Dynamic Grid ATR (volatility-based step)

6. Live Dashboard and No-Trade Diagnostic

7. Physical Hard SL (D1/W1 gap protection)

 

Core Trading System

- Institutional adaptive GRID without blind martingale.

- Broker Auto-Calibration (automatic spread and commission detection).

- Absolute protection: Hard SL of 2000 points on every order.

- Flash Crash Filter (ATR H1).

- Real-time dashboard (Drawdown, PnL, trades, status).

- Clear and visible No-Trade diagnostic.

 

Risk Management and Prop Firm Compatibility

Advanced capital protection system:

- DD Velocity Protection: slows down during drawdown acceleration.

- Dynamic Max Exposure: from 25% down to 3% depending on drawdown.

- Survival Mode: target reduction when drawdown exceeds 8%.

- Automatic Equity Take Profit.

- Hedge Lock: dual-direction protection.

Dedicated configurations for Prop Firms are included.

 

Multi-Account Flexibility

- 3 lot modes: FIXED, BALANCE%, EQUITY%.

- Custom Magic Number.

- Symbol Override (XAUUSDm, GOLD, XAUUSDa).

- Automatic and adaptive Spread Filter.

 

Backtesting and Warning

Use only the setfiles provided via private message after purchase. Default parameters are not optimized and may produce different results.

M1 XAUUSD test with 99.9% quality: Profit Factor 3.27, Max DD 18.6%.

 

Why Choose MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO

- Verified Profit Factor of 3.27.

- Controlled maximum drawdown (HASARD system).

- Professional dashboard with built-in diagnostics.

- Auto-calibration for all brokers.

- VIP private support.

 

Detailed User Guide

1. Installation:

- Copy the EA into your MT5 platform.

- Attach it to the XAUUSD M1 chart.

- Set MagicNumber = 103210, LotMode = FIXED, BaseLotSize = 0.01.

- Enable AutoTrading (VPS recommended).

 

2. Recommended Settings:

- BaseBalance = $10,000

- BaseLotSize = 0.01 (FIXED for $10k)

- EquityTPPercent = 0.1%

- HardStopLossPoints = 2000

- MaxSpreadPoints = 150

 

3. Monitoring:

- The dashboard displays key information in real time.

- An automatic diagnostic is triggered if no trade occurs for more than 30 minutes.

 

4. Advanced Optimizations:

- BALANCE% mode available for growing accounts.

- Private support available for adjusting BaseScalpTargetUSD.

 

If you have any questions, contact me immediately via private message. I provide personalized support, optimized setfiles, and regular updates.

 

Conclusion

MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO is an institutional system designed for long-term performance. Get it now at the launch price.

Reviews 3
Darence25
339
Darence25 2026.05.28 04:47 
 

can have set file ?

khushab
929
khushab 2026.04.02 09:55 
 

This is an excellent EA . yesterday Gold volatility increase and this EA performed excellent . Author is amazing and very helpful . BEST EA for Gold.

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==================================================== 3. QUANTUM GOLD FORTRESS EA ==================================================== QUANTUM GOLD FORTRESS EA — The Next-Generation Low-Drawdown XAUUSD System Structure. Control. Sustainable Performance. Important Information: After purchase, send a private message to receive optimized XAUUSD M1 setfiles, installation instructions, and personalized support. Launch Offer: $39/month (Standard price: $499/month starting June 1) Introduction I am
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Chatchai Chaiwichetkul
184
Chatchai Chaiwichetkul 2026.06.16 18:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Darence25
339
Darence25 2026.05.28 04:47 
 

can have set file ?

khushab
929
khushab 2026.04.02 09:55 
 

This is an excellent EA . yesterday Gold volatility increase and this EA performed excellent . Author is amazing and very helpful . BEST EA for Gold.

Gaya Chibane
1483
Reply from developer Gaya Chibane 2026.04.02 12:29
Thank you so much for the 5-star review, Khushab. MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO is designed to perform precisely in these high gold volatility conditions—consistent and reliable results. If you need anything at all, feel free to contact me anytime.
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