We Predict
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator works on the principle of the difference between two oscillators. You can set the periods for the fast and slow oscillator, as well as the position relative to the given level. This indicator will take your trading to a whole new level.
Settings:
- FastPeriod - fast oscillator period.
- SlowPeriod - the period of the slow oscillator.
- LevelSignal - signal level.
- Index - the bar from which to take data, 0 - the current bar, 1 - the previous one.
The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs.
It is advisable to use the indicator in conjunction with other tools for more reliable signals and making a more balanced decision.