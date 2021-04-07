DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarAlligator
- Experts
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 7 April 2021
- Activations: 5
Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade.
As any trader knows, there are two parts of any trade: getting in the market, and getting out of the market. Arguably, the more important of these actions is the last one; since that ultimately is where you decide to take profit or stop loss.
The emergence of DYJ GlobalTradeWarAlligator series experts, realize your dream.
DYJ GlobalTradeWarAlligator is based on Alligator indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe.
Alligator：Market entry condition
BUY: Lips#1 > Teeth#1 and Teeth#1 > Jaws#1
SELL: Lips#1 < Teeth#1 and Teeth#1 < Jaws#1
We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic Market game theory is a special feature of Advanced Currency Health Bars indicator and you cannot find in any other Currency Meter! This is a very unique function. Dynamic Market game theory strategy Health Bars are based on the entire Market activity (all 35 pairs).
This EA can correct the future loss rate through my mathematical algorithm.
The DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Alligator) works in any trading session. The work time1 and work time2 and work time3 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.
The EA opens orders at a specific news time, such as 19:59 to 20:03 and M1 to H1 timeframe.
EA can set eight modes through parameter setting：
- one order system mode
- new trade mode
- scalper mode
- hedging mode
- grid mode
- genetic algorithm mode
- trade war mode
- Manual trade mode
They will produce eight different risk performance.
Input parameters
General setting
- InpMagicNumber = 81537125
- InpPairs = "GBPUSD,EURUSD" -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded.
- InpMaxSpread = 36 -- Maximum SPREAD
- InpMinTimeFrame = M5
- InpMaxTimeFrame = D1
StrategySetting
- Inp_jaw_period = 13 -- period for the calculation of jaws
- Inp_jaw_shift = 8 -- horizontal shift of jaws
- Inp_teeth_period = 8 -- period for the calculation of teeth
- Inp_teeth_shift = 5 -- horizontal shift of teeth
- Inp_lips_period = 5 -- period for the calculation of lips
- Inp_lips_shift = 3 -- horizontal shift of lips
- RiskPercent = Risk(%) or [-x=lot] -- Manage lots or automatically Risk.
- InpAllCloseLimitOrders = 3 -- Close All positions if the positions reach InpAllCloseLimitOrders and if the prefits reach InpTotalProfits
- InpTotalProfits = 0 -- Profit target for closing all positions[0=Auto]
- InpEquityDelta = 1.1 -- Equity target multiple for closing all.[X=0 off];[X<0 targetEquity],It is strictly forbidden to increase deposits.
- InpGroupTotalProfits = 5 -- Profit target for closing gtoup positions[0=false]
- Maxtrades = 1000 -- Maximum Trades
- MaxTradesPerSymbol = 1 -- Maximum Trades Per Symbol
- InpMaxCountsOfAllowedSymbol = 5 -- Maximum Counts of AllowedSymbol
- InpMaxGridOrders = 10 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->disable grid]
- InpIsManualTrade = false
- InpEntryiesLimit = EntryiesDistance
- InpEntryiesUpLimitValue = 15 -- It's a multiple of spread for UpLimit
- InpEntryiesDownLimitValue = 15 -- It's a multiple of spread for DownLimit
- InpDirection = Both;
- InpIsRecursive = true -- recursive algorithm
- InpMaxReverseGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum ReverseGrid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]
- StopLoss = 600 -- order stop loss
- TakeProfit = 600 -- order takeprofit.
- InpCalculuscoefficient = 3 -- Calculus coefficient
- InpIncreasedProfit = 10 -- Game target profit($)
- InpHedingCoeff = 10 -- HedingCoeff:Multiple of SPREAD[0=false]
- InpMaxOpenTime = 3.5 -- block of a trade validity time(Minute) checking[0=false]
- InpIsUseTradingTime = NotUseTime
- startPeriod1 = 08:15:00 -- ByDate and Sunday
- endPeriod1 = 08:35:00 -- ByDate and Sunday
- ......