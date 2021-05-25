DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarBollinger

We all dream of becoming a foreign exchange trading expert, making a lot of money and having a large number of trading fans who adore us. There seems to be only one thing standing in our way: actually learning how to enter and leave the foreign exchange market.

Most trading strategies put their emphasis on finding out when to enter the market. Whether it’s technical or fundamental, everyone is looking for an entry signal. However, this only covers half of the trade. As any trader knows, there are two parts of any trade: getting in the market, and getting out of the market. Arguably, the more important of these actions is the last one; since that ultimately is where you decide to take profit or stop loss. The emergence of DYJ GlobalTradeWarBollinger series experts, realize your dream.

The DYJ GlobalTradeWarBollinger opens and closes positions using Bollinger Bands signals: It performs trades after a price rebound from the borderlines of the indicator. It has the option to close positions by an opposite signal, by take profit and stop loss, move a trade to breakeven upon reaching the central Bollinger band or after a certain price movement.





We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic Market game theory is a special feature of Advanced Currency Health Bars indicator and you cannot find in any other Currency Meter! This is a very unique function. Dynamic Market game theory strategy Health Bars are based on the entire Market activity (all 35 pairs).

This EA can correct the future loss rate through my mathematical algorithm.

The DYJ GlobalTradeWarBollinger works in any trading session. The work time1 and work time2 and work time3 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.

The EA opens orders at a specific news time, such as 19:59 to 20:03 and M1 to H1 timeframe.

EA can set eight modes through parameter setting：

one order system mode new trade mode

scalper mode

hedging mode grid mode genetic algorithm mode trade war mode Manual trade mode

They will produce eight different risk performance.





Input parameters



General setting

InpMagicNumber = 7312



= InpPairs = "GBPUSD,EURUSD" -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded.

= -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. InpMinTimeFrame = M5

= InpMaxTimeFrame = D1

StrategySetting

InpMaxTrendWaveBars = 100 -- Maximum Trend Wave Bars

Trend Wave Bars InpWaveBodeSize = 30 -- InpWaveBodeSize:It's a multiple of spread

InpTrendWaveMinPercent = 100 -- Minimum trend wave

TradingSetting

RiskPercent = Risk(%) or [-x=lot] -- Manage lots or automatically Risk.

= -- Manage lots or automatically Risk. InpAllOrderCounts = 3 -- closed all,if counts>InpAllOrderCounts.

-- closed all,if counts>InpAllOrderCounts. InpTotalProfits = 0 -- Profit target for closing all positions[0=Auto]

-- Profit target for closing all positions[0=Auto] InpEquityDelta = 1.1 -- Equity target multiple for closing all.[X=0 off];[X<0 targetEquity],It is strictly forbidden to increase deposits.

-- Equity target multiple for closing all.[X=0 off];[X<0 targetEquity],It is strictly forbidden to increase deposits. InpGroupTotalProfits = 5 -- Profit target for closing gtoup positions[0=false]

Profit target for closing gtoup positions[0=false] Maxtrades = 1000 -- Maximum Trades

-- Maximum Trades MaxTradesPerSymbol = 1 -- Maximum Trades Per Symbol

-- Trades Per Symbol InpMaxCountsOfAllowedSymbol = 5 -- Maximum Counts of AllowedSymbol

Maximum Counts of AllowedSymbol InpMaxGridOrders = 10 -- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->disable grid]

-- Maximum Grid Orders.["0"->disable grid] InpIsManualTrade = false

InpEntryiesLimit = EntryiesDistance

InpEntryiesUpLimitValue = 15 -- It's a multiple of spread for UpLimit

InpEntryiesDownLimitValue = 15 -- It's a multiple of spread for DownLimit

InpIsRecursive = true -- recursive algorithm

recursive algorithm InpMaxReverseGridOrders = 0 -- Maximum ReverseGrid Orders.["0"->off :disable grid]

StopLoss = 600 -- order stop loss

-- order stop loss TakeProfit = 600 -- order takeprofit.

-- order takeprofit. InpCalculuscoefficient = 3 -- Calculus coefficient

-- Calculus coefficient InpIncreasedProfit = 10 -- Game target profit($)

-- Game target profit($) InpHedingCoeff = 10 -- HedingCoeff:Multiple of SPREAD[0=false]

-- HedingCoeff:Multiple of SPREAD[0=false] InpMaxOpenTime = 3.5 -- block of a trade validity time(Minute) checking[0=false]

TradeTimeSetting

InpIsUseTradingTime = NotUseTime

startPeriod1 = 08:15:00 -- ByDate and Sunday

-- ByDate and Sunday ......



