Nadaraya Watson Envelope EA MT5
- Experts
- Biswarup Banerjee
- Version: 24.0
- Updated: 28 December 2025
- Activations: 20
Nadaraya Watson Envelope Strategy EA MT5 is a single-currency expert advisor designed for traders focusing on trend reversals using the Nadaraya-Watson Envelope indicator. By identifying price reversals at the envelope's bands, the EA delivers a robust yet straightforward trading strategy tailored for specific markets. Extensively back-tested, it provides precise entry methods, flexible exit rules, and advanced risk management, consuming minimal system resources for efficient trade execution.
The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus simplify configuration. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.
For detailed documentation: General Settings/Input Guide | Indicator Settings/Input Guide | Backtests and Set Files
You can download the MT4 version here: Nadaraya Watson Envelope Strategy EA MT4
Key Features:
- Nadaraya-Watson Envelope trading system with customizable parameters (band width, smoothing factor)
- Supports multiple timeframes for flexible trading
- Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops
- Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection
- Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions
- Real-time monitoring dashboard
- Pop-up, email, and push notifications
- MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation
Note: The Nadaraya Watson Envelope Strategy EA MT5 is an essential tool for traders focusing on trend reversals in specific markets, offering actionable insights and a user-friendly interface. It is designed to execute trades based on configured strategies but does not guarantee profits.
Important Advice:
This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:
- Always test in a demo account first
- Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade)
- Use only the capital you can afford to lose
- Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For the latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.
Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50
Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.