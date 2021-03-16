Point Transition
- Indicators
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Ivan SimonikaList of the best products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/dragonivan/seller
e-mail: dragon.ivan.sym@gmail.com
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The Point Transition trend indicator is based on price divergence. If you do not have your own trading strategy yet, you can use our ready-made trading strategy. The indicator will help in finding entry points when analyzing the price chart. The indicator displays information in a visual form. Has one Length parameter. It can be used as a filter in trading. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. Do not forget that the approach to trading must be complex, additional information is required to enter the market.