To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%.

During this special launch event, the price of the "K1 Gold Bot" has been reduced from $495 to only $197.

Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today !

We ARE NOT here to generate profits for brokers with a high number of trades, we are here to generate the most profit for ourselves with the least number of trades and pay the lowest commission. This robot has made 1445% profit in 4 years and 4 month (1580 days) by opening only 296 positions.

Please do not destroy your account with robots that will take your account to zero as the volume of losses increases. Download the free demo version of this robot, carefully check its performance and compare it with other similar ones, and then buy.

“K1 Gold Bot” is a Forex Robot that developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms to accurately analyze the market and trade on gold. Developed by “Keyvan Systems” after a long period of research on each tick of the gold chart.

Now "K1 Gold Bot" is ready to be at your disposal. You no longer need to monitor the market moment by moment, run “K1 Gold Bot” and spend moments of joy and pleasure with your family.

The "K1 Gold Bot" in emotional markets, does not open positions, and manages open positions. When the robot determines, based on the market trend, that the market is suitable for opening a position with a higher volume than normal, it professionally manages the trading volume and changes the trading volume completely automatically, to make more profit for you. However, for your convenience, we have provided the ability that you determine the “Minimum” and “Maximum” gold trading volume on your account based on your "Personal Risk Tolerance Level". You can also enter your "Minimum Account Equity Amount" and "Maximum Account Equity Amount" in the robot's main menu to exit the robot from the market as you wish and under your control and everything to be in your hands.

The detailed user manual is available in all languages: English, Persian, Turkish, if you want, we also can send you German, Russian Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, Spanish and Arabic.

Features :

  • Very competitive price
  • Compatible with all brokers
  • Easy and fast installation with the ability to change parameters by you, but it is not necessary because everything is set by default
  • Number of controlled positions per day to protect your account
  • Set and select the days you are interested in gold trading and easily remove the days you do not want the robot to open positions.
  • A fully tested robot developed by skilled programmers
  • All positions are immediately protected with an automatic take profit and trailing stop, stop loss, trailing stop of the account that is completely at your disposal
  • Private group with excellent support 24/7 that is at your service at every stage and at any moment
  • Offering a free Forex hour as a bonus that you can see its operation on YouTube or MarketMQL5.com called "Forex Time Zone"
  • Daily development of the robot based on market movements, customer suggestions with all updates provided completely free of charge

Information:

  • Symbol Name : XAUUSD
  • Timeframe : Multi Timeframe
  • Minimum lots : 0.01
  • Platform : Meta Trader 4
  • Minimum deposit : 100 USD
  • Broker : can be used with any Forex Broker

Parameters :

Capital Management :

  • Deposit – It only appears in the main menu of the robot
  • Minimum Lot Size – Changeable appropriate to your risk tolerance level
  • Maximum Lot Size - Changeable appropriate to your risk tolerance level
  • Minimum Account Equity – Changeable appropriate to your risk tolerance level
  • Maximum Account Equity – Changeable appropriate to your risk tolerance level
  • Take profit - Optimized by algorithms
  • Stop Loss - Optimized by algorithms
  • Use GMT Time - “True” is set as default but is changeable
  • Gold Symbol Name – “XAUUSD” is set as default but is changeable
  • Broker Average Spread – “0.30” is set as default but is changeable

  • Please read the user guide for our suggestion for the relationship between determining the lot size and the deposit amount, but determining the lot size depends entirely on your risk tolerance level


Trade Permissions :

  • Monday to Friday - is set as default but is changeable

Personalization Setting :

  • Buy Magic Number – is set as default but is changeable
  • Sell Magic Number – is set as default but is changeable
  • Permission to Open Buy Positions - is set as default but is changeable
  • Permission to Open Sell Positions – is set as default but is changeable
  • Strat Buy Trail from – Optimized by algorithms
  • Start Sell Trail from – Optimized by algorithms
  • Slippage – is set as default but is changeable
  • Close All Orders That Are in Profit on Fridays – is set as default but is changeable

We provide access to a group where you can ask your questions at any stage and receive full personal support for the robot. Please send us a private message after purchasing the robot to gain access to that group and be able to talk about the robot.

Reviews 1
M H
98
M H 2025.06.06 02:50 
 

This robot trades perfectly. The support from this team was polite and prompt. I recommend this robot.

Reply to review