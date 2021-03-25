Fight of Forces Histogram

The indicator draws a colored histogram from comparisons of the strengths of bulls and bears.





It works like this:





The values ​​of two indicators Bears and Bulls are taken, who is stronger on the candlestick is compared, the column is filled in. It's all.













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