Fight of Forces Histogram
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.22
- Updated: 1 February 2022
The indicator draws a colored histogram from comparisons of the strengths of bulls and bears.
It works like this:
The values of two indicators Bears and Bulls are taken, who is stronger on the candlestick is compared, the column is filled in. It's all.
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Gute Arbeit Nicolay, diesen Indikator habe ich auf jedem Chart. verlässliche Signale von H1 bis D1. Danke fürs teilen.