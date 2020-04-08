RSI multi timeframes lines builder

The indicator draws levels based on the overbought and oversold values ​​of the RSI indicator.
It collects the required number of such price extremes and selects the closest levels to the current price.

All timeframes are available.
Can be enabled or disabled in any combination.
By default, the following are enabled: MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, and M5.

Line type is configurable:
  • Horizontal (solid)
  • Trend line to the right (from the RSI extreme value)
Configurable for each timeframe:
  1. Select the number of RSI extremes to narrow the level boundaries.
  2. Number of levels to display on either side of the price
  3. RSI indicator period
  4. Line thickness
  5. Color
For more information, the values ​​of the last closed bars (candles) of all indicators enabled in the settings are displayed in the upper left corner. It also displays information about whether the RSI indicators on the selected timeframes are in the overbought or oversold zone.
There is a setting to enable/disable this information.

It updates the lines at startup, when changing timeframes, and with each new minute bar.

The indicator is based on the algorithm of this free indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71793
Drop this indicator onto your chart to see which price levels it uses to draw the lines.
More from author
Strong movement levels
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (2)
Indicators
Looks for strong price movements and draws levels upon their completion. You determine the strength of the movement yourself by specifying in the settings the number of points and the number of candles of the same color in a row in one direction. There are 2 types of building in the settings: extrenum - high / low close - close price You can also adjust the number of displayed levels and the number of candles for calculations. By default, the settings indicate 5 levels for 360 candles. That
FREE
RSI Chart Levels
Nikolay Mitrofanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
The indicator draws levels based on the overbought and oversold values ​​of the RSI indicator. The maximum values ​​are taken into account, which are equal to or exceeded certain limits. That is, for example, when the price has gone into the overbought zone, the highest price is selected from all prices in this zone for this period of time, and as soon as the indicator value returns to a value below the overbought value, the level is fixed and the calculation of new values ​​begins. The same
FREE
Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
FREE
Mahisto Trend Chart
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator makes calculations based on data obtained from one of seven (7) moving averages and colors the chart. Simple moving averages are those that have only one important calculation parameter - the period. The shift in the indicator is not used. There is a shift trick setting, it is used to smooth the result of calculations. You can see the changes if you reduce this parameter to 1 (minimum value). shift trick must always be less than the period value. Available averages: MA Simpl
FREE
Normal price chart colored like HeikenAshi
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (6)
Indicators
The indicator draws a normal chart by coloring it in colors based on prices calculated by the Heiken Ashi indicator algorithm. That is, the shape of the candles does not change. In fact, this is the same Heiken Ashi that does not distort the price chart. Then there will be a drawing of a cat, because there is nothing more to write about the indicator. . 　　　　　　　 　　　　　 　 　　　 　 　 　 　　　　　　 　　　　 　　　　 　　　　 　　　 　　
FREE
Trendline Equalizer
Nikolay Mitrofanov
1.5 (2)
Utilities
When creating, modifying and moving a trend line, two anchor points will be selected: high / low, open / close, median or weighted from the candlestick prices. For high / low, open / close, if the anchor point is above the candlestick, the upper price will be taken, below the candlestick - the lower one. If the point is inside the candlestick, then if the first point is higher than the second, then the first one goes up, the second goes down. Conversely, if the second is higher than the first.
FREE
Pnitrol Levels
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Utilities
Draws trend lines from the high and / or low values ​​of the week. The color and thickness of the levels are customizable. All trend lines can be edited. Suitable levels of the past can be renamed and other properties changed. Levels are re-read only on the H1 timeframe once an hour. ...
FREE
Highlighting strong price movements
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator highlights in color the places on the chart where the price moves in one direction continuously from the selected number of candles. You can specify the number of points from the beginning of the movement to select only movements from this amount. It can be useful for looking for reversals or sharp impulses. I also recommend purchasing this utility to determine local weekly / monthly trends and support and resistance lines. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61401
FREE
Trend histogram Mefistofel
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
Calculates pivot levels. It paints the histogram depending on the location of prices relative to these levels. Parameter values: style - select the type of display (Histogram, Line, Arrow) price - price, has little effect on the final look, but this can be customized timeframe - select a timeframe for calculating levels. color over pivot line - color of everything above the pivot level color under pivot line - color of everything below the pivot level pivot line intersection color - the color
FREE
Tapeworm
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator converts two moving averages into histograms and paints their intersection area. There is a shift trick setting, it is used to smooth the result of calculations. You can see the changes if you reduce this parameter to 1 (minimum value). Available averages: MA Simple MA Exponential MA LinearWeighted MA Smoothed DEMA TEMA and RSI - as a bonus By default, the fast MA is displayed at the top of the histogram, and the slow one at the bottom. You can swap them if you like. shift tr
FREE
Fight of Forces Histogram
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator draws a colored histogram from comparisons of the strengths of bulls and bears. It works like this: The values ​​of two indicators Bears and Bulls are taken, who is stronger on the candlestick is compared, the column is filled in. It's all. .
FREE
Levels of Pivots
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Utilities
The utility draws reversal levels using the formulas for each of the selected number of candles: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) H = high L = low U = if the candle is bullish, then close. Otherwise - open D = if the candle is bullish, then open. Otherwise - close On any timeframe. After a new candle closes on the calculated timeframe
FREE
Fight of forces
Nikolay Mitrofanov
Indicators
The indicator paints the candlesticks of the chart in colors calculated from the values of the strengths of the bulls and bears. It works like this: The values of the two indicators Bears and Bulls are taken, and who is stronger on the candlestick is compared. It's all. .
FREE
