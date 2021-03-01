Mahisto Trend Chart
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 March 2021
The indicator makes calculations based on data obtained from one of seven (7) moving averages and colors the chart.
Simple moving averages are those that have only one important calculation parameter - the period.
The shift in the indicator is not used.
There is a shift trick setting, it is used to smooth the result of calculations. You can see the changes if you reduce this parameter to 1 (minimum value).
shift trick must always be less than the period value.
Available averages:
- MA Simple
- MA Exponential
- MA LinearWeighted
- MA Smoothed
- FrAMA
- DEMA
- TEMA
and
- RSI - as a bonus
The last parameter affects the display with a larger shift trick.
The price type is configured. Graph colors.
The indicator is based on the logic of this indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64644
Very Nice!!! Thank you