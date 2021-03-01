Mahisto Trend Chart

The indicator makes calculations based on data obtained from one of seven (7) moving averages and colors the chart.





Simple moving averages are those that have only one important calculation parameter - the period.





The shift in the indicator is not used.





There is a shift trick setting, it is used to smooth the result of calculations. You can see the changes if you reduce this parameter to 1 (minimum value).





shift trick must always be less than the period value.





Available averages:





MA Simple

MA Exponential

MA LinearWeighted

MA Smoothed

FrAMA

DEMA

TEMA

and

RSI - as a bonus

The last parameter affects the display with a larger shift trick .





The price type is configured. Graph colors.













The indicator is based on the logic of this indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64644



