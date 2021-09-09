RSI Chart Levels

4.83
The indicator draws levels based on the overbought and oversold values ​​of the RSI indicator.

The maximum values ​​are taken into account, which are equal to or exceeded certain limits.
That is, for example, when the price has gone into the overbought zone, the highest price is selected from all prices in this zone for this period of time, and as soon as the indicator value returns to a value below the overbought value, the level is fixed and the calculation of new values ​​begins.

The same is for oversold values.

There is a setting to display the same levels on the chart when the price left the overbought or oversold zone and for the first time crossed the 50% border of the RSI indicator.
In case of repeated passes of the central line, the calculations of the passing of the middle line are not performed, the indicator switches to the calculations of overbought or oversold conditions.


Configurable RSI period, RSI levels and line color.


Enjoy!


The first and third screenshots shows only overbought and oversold levels.
On the second and fourth - the same thing + the first crossing of 50% RSI.

RSI indicator at the bottom of the chart for clarity.

Reviews 7
Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2023.04.17 11:38 
 

very good indicator

Amador Mayorga
92
Amador Mayorga 2023.04.12 04:22 
 

good, thank you

apcruz01
180
apcruz01 2022.09.25 18:18 
 

gracias

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179510
26
179510 2025.10.25 13:36 
 

Hello Thank you for your useful indicator. Can you upgrade this indicator to draw levels of other timeframes in one timeframe?

mitro
39
mitro 2023.06.20 18:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2023.04.17 11:38 
 

very good indicator

Amador Mayorga
92
Amador Mayorga 2023.04.12 04:22 
 

good, thank you

apcruz01
180
apcruz01 2022.09.25 18:18 
 

gracias

Lagomaggiore
14
Lagomaggiore 2021.12.09 14:55 
 

ciao ottimo , faresti trading anche per me che non sono capace ?

Quantum Trader
3019
Quantum Trader 2021.09.17 19:38 
 

built in unique way , nice to be added to chart supported tool for price action . thank u

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