RSI Chart Levels

The indicator draws levels based on the overbought and oversold values ​​of the RSI indicator.





The maximum values ​​are taken into account, which are equal to or exceeded certain limits.

That is, for example, when the price has gone into the overbought zone, the highest price is selected from all prices in this zone for this period of time, and as soon as the indicator value returns to a value below the overbought value, the level is fixed and the calculation of new values ​​begins.





The same is for oversold values.





There is a setting to display the same levels on the chart when the price left the overbought or oversold zone and for the first time crossed the 50% border of the RSI indicator.

In case of repeated passes of the central line, the calculations of the passing of the middle line are not performed, the indicator switches to the calculations of overbought or oversold conditions.



Configurable RSI period, RSI levels and line color.



