MoMo Trade MT4

MoMo Trade MT4 (MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/59093) - trading system based on one of the momentum strategies. It uses simple and reliable tools like MACD and EMA to find entry points. The trading strategy looks for reversal patterns after trend area. The EA has implemented to work on M5 timeframe and focuses on short-term profit targets. But it also can be used on any timeframe.

Volume calculation

The volume amount is fixed (Fixed volume) or calculated based on risk per trade parameter (Risk per trade). Fixed volume uses when Risk per trade = 0.

Trade pause intervals

Current server time is used! Time for EA`s work is set in format ##:##. For example, 06:00-20:00Time for trade pause intervals has the same format. Intervals are separated with ";". For example, 13:15-13:30;15:30-16:30.

Partial close

Partial close closes only one part of a position! There is the opportunity to choose percent of volume to close part of a position, set stop loss to breakeven after closing part of a position, distance for trigger partial close.

Trailing Stop

Distance of trailing stop activation means distance of moving price to profit. Stop loss is never moved to greater side.

Multicurrency trading

For ability to trade on different instruments the EA should be set with equal Magic on each instrument. The only trade can be opened at one time on the same instrument. However, there are several positions can be opened at the same time, but each one on a separate instrument. Total count of opened trades is controlled by parameter Max opened trades for multicurrency.

Input parameters description

  • Fast EMA period - Period of fast EMA in MACD
  • Slow EMA period - Period of slow EMA in MACD
  • Trend area number of bars - Number of bars for calculating MACD average amplitude. The bigger number of bars, the longer should be trend area
  • Average MACD value - Average MACD value on trend area. The higher amplitude, the stronger should be trend on the trend area
  • Timeframe - EA's timeframe. The EA has been implemented for M5, but it can be used on any timeframe
  • Working time string - (more details about format above)
  • Pause intervals string - (more details about format above)
  • Stop Loss - Stop loss amount in points (5 digit points)
  • Take Profit - Take profit amount in points (5 digit points)
  • Fixed volume - Used only when Risk per trade = 0
  • Risk per trade - Percent of balance on one trade to loss. If 0, Fixed volume uses
  • Max opened trades for multicurrency - Maximum of simultaneously opened trades on different instruments
  • Close opened positions when out of working time - Close current open positions when not working time begins (true/false)

  • Enable partial close - On/Off partial close
  • Enable breakeven after partial close - On/Off setting stop to breakeven after partial close
  • Distance for partial close - 5 digit points
  • Percent of closed part - Percent of position volume for partial close

  • Enable trailing stop - On/Off trailing stop
  • Activation distance - Distance to the profit side for starting trailing stop work (5 digit points)
  • Trailing distance - Distance of trailing stop. Amount of stop loss changes to this distance (5 digit points)
  • Magic
  • Comment


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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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