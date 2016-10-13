Master Levels mt5 (version for MT4) analyzes market situation over the last few days and determines current levels. It tracks a breakout (or rebound) of these levels. Trades open in the breakout (rebound) direction.

The EA is fully automated. Master Levels is equipped with a flexible position management system. There is opportunity to close a position with two parts. And there is a feature of a trailing stop, which allows to protect gain profit. Depending on the settings, the EA can work both as a scalper, and as an expert with medium profit targets.

The Master Levels works only on pending orders! It guarantees better order execution on a broker server side.

Features

An ability to work as a breakout or rebound EA.

An ability to fix profit by parts

Trailing stop allows reduce losses and drawdown

Automatic calculation of lot for any currency depending on risk per trade

An ability to flexibly set the working hours and trading suspension intervals

Default settings are optimized for EURUSD

The EA always use M5 timeframe for levels detection! The choice of timeframe for EA is not important!

Volume calculation

The volume value is either fixed (Fixed volume) or calculated based on the risk per trade (Risk per trade). A fixed lot is used when Risk per trade = 0.

Partial closure

Partial closure closes only one part of a position! There is a setting of percentage of the volume for partial closure. The target in points of partial close is set in percentage of the total Take Profit target, where 100% is the Take Profit equivalent of the position. For example, Take Profit = 500 points (5 digits). If you set Percent of TP points to close = 60%, then the first part of the position will be closed at 500 * 0.6 = 300 points.

Trading suspension intervals and opening hours



The current server time is used. The EA trading time is set in the format ##: ##. For example 06: 00-20: 00 . The time of the trading suspension intervals is set in the same format. The intervals are separated by ";". For example, 13: 15-13: 30; 15: 30-16: 30.

Trailing stop



Trailing stop activation distance is the movement distance from open price to profit. The stop never moves upward.

Parameters

Trading Logic

Days analyze - The number of days to detect levels. The latest days are considered, including the current

- The number of days to detect levels. The latest days are considered, including the current Level amplitude - The minimum required amplitude for levels detection. The price should pass the specified distance on both sides of a level to detect (5 digits, points)

- The minimum required amplitude for levels detection. The price should pass the specified distance on both sides of a level to detect (5 digits, points) Entry shift - Entry distance. Offset in points from a level, where entry is made. Negative value - entry on reaching the level. Positive values - after crossing the level

- Entry distance. Offset in points from a level, where entry is made. Negative value - entry on reaching the level. Positive values - after crossing the level Trade mode - Mode of the EA work. BREAKOUT a level or REBOUND from the level

- Mode of the EA work. BREAKOUT a level or REBOUND from the level Working time string - Working time string (more about the format above)

- Working time string (more about the format above) Pause intervals string - Time string of pause intervals

Risk parameters

Fixed volume - Fixed volume. Used only when Risk per trade = 0

- Fixed volume. Used only when Risk per trade - Percentage of the deposit for one transaction. If 0, then Fixed volume is used

- Percentage of the deposit for one transaction. If 0, then Fixed volume is used Stop Loss - Stop value in points (5 digits, points)

- Stop value in points (5 digits, points) Take Profit - The amount of profit (5 signs, points)

- The amount of profit Close opened positions when out of working time - Close current open positions when non-working hours occur (true / false)

Position management

Enable partial close - Enable / disable partial close

- Enable / disable partial close Enable breakeven after partial close - Enable / disable setting a stop to breakeven after closing part of a position

- Enable / disable setting a stop to breakeven after closing part of a position Percent of TP points to close - Percentage of Take Profit of a position for the partial close (for more details, see the Partial Close section)

- Percentage of Take Profit of a position for the partial close (for more details, see the Partial Close section) Percent of volume to close - The percentage of a volume of an open position for partial close

Enable trailing stop - Enable / disable trailing stop

- Enable / disable trailing stop Activation distance - Distance to profit for starting the trailing stop (5 signs, points)

- Distance to profit for starting the trailing stop Trailing distance - Distance of pulling up a stop level. The stop size will be adjusted to this distance (5 characters, points)

Other