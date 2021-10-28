Keep Sleeping MT4

Keep sleeping while your EA does his job! Keep Sleeping EA - is an expert advisor which trades at night. It uses calm but more predictable night time for achieving stable profits. It is recommended to use the EA on a number of instruments simultaneously. This will allow to raise profit and make profit curve smoother.

EA's setup guide - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746449

What you need to know before buy

     The EA trades at night (usually from 22:00 to 3:00 GMT+2(+3))
     Small profit targets (for EURUSD 30 points on the average)
     A broker with good balance between spread and commission is recommended
     A broker with stable quotes at night is recommended
     Better results can be achieved by trading on several instruments at the same time
     There's no need for a big deposit. 100$ is enough for the start or even less (for smaller deposit use less number of instruments)
     There's no need to use a high speed machine with low latency to a trading server

EA Features

     Working timeframe is always М5 regardless of the actual timeframe the EA is set on
     Flexible adjustment of EA's working time
     Minimum of settings
     Multicurrency trading is implemented by setting up several copies of the EA on separate charts
     Limit orders is used
     Money management. Fix lot or volume calculated based on a part of balance
     Risks. Safe SL defends from spread widening or spikes. Trailing TP. Almost all losses are recorded at the tightened TP until the SL is reached
     The EA does not use martingale strategies

Settings

  • Open price deviation ratio - the bigger ratio, the farther open price and less amount of trades
  • Take profit ratio - the bigger ratio, the higher target of profit
  • Working time string - format ##:##-##:## (for example 22:00-02:00)
  • Pause intervals string - stop trading intervals of time. Format ##:##-##:##;##:##-##:## (for example 23:30-00:10;01:00-01:30)
  • Close opened positions at - time at which all open positioins must be closed as is. Format ##:## (for example 04:00)
  • Volume - fix volume value
  • Balance amount per min lot - value for volume calculation depending on balance level
  • Stop trading balance - stop trading activities when balance reaches this value
  • Remove existing pending orders before weekend - flag of removing existing pending orders before weekend
  • Magic
  • Comment

Here is more detailed settings description and setup instructions

