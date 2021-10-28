Keep Sleeping MT5

Keep sleeping while your EA does his job! Keep Sleeping EA - is an expert advisor which trades at night. It uses calm but more predictable night time for achieving stable profits. It is recommended to use the EA on a number of instruments simultaneously. This will allow to raise profit and make profit curve smoother.

EA's setup giude - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746449

What you need to know before buy

EA Features

Settings

Open price deviation ratio - the bigger ratio, the farther open price and less amount of trades

- the bigger ratio, the farther open price and less amount of trades Take profit ratio - the bigger ratio, the higher target of profit

- the bigger ratio, the higher target of profit Working time string - format ##:##-##:## (for example 22:00-02:00)

- format ##:##-##:## (for example 22:00-02:00) Pause intervals string - stop trading intervals of time. Format ##:##-##:##;##:##-##:## (for example 23:45-00:10;01:00-01:30)

- stop trading intervals of time. Format ##:##-##:##;##:##-##:## (for example 23:45-00:10;01:00-01:30) Close opened positions at - time at which all open positioins must be closed as is. Format ##:## (for example 04:00)

- time at which all open positioins must be closed as is. Format ##:## (for example 04:00) Volume - fix volume value

- fix volume value Balance amount per min lot - value for volume calculation depending on balance level

- value for volume calculation depending on balance level Stop trading balance - stop trading activities when balance reaches this value

- stop trading activities when balance reaches this value Remove existing pending orders before weekend - flag of removing existing pending orders before weekend

flag of removing existing pending orders before weekend Magic

Comment

Here is more detailed settings description and setup instructions



The EA trades at night (usually from 22:00 to 3:00 GMT+2(+3))Small profit targets (for EURUSD 30 points on the average)A broker with good balance between spread and commission is recommendedA broker with stable quotes at night is recommendedBetter results can be achieved by trading on several instruments at the same timeThere's no need for a big deposit. 100$ is enough for the start or even less (for smaller deposit use less number of instruments)There's no need to use a high speed machine with low latency to a trading serverWorking timeframe is always M5 regardless of the actual timeframe the EA is set onFlexible adjustment of EA's working timeMinimum of settingsMulticurrency trading is implemented by setting up several copies of the EA on separate chartsLimit orders are usedMoney management. Fix lot or volume calculated based on a part of a balanceRisks. Safe SL defends from spread widening or spikes. Trailing TP. Almost all losses are fixed by trailing TP without triggering main SLThe EA does not use martingale strategies



