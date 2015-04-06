The Forex Master EA is a result of several years of trading and research on thousands of strategies, various indicators of forecasting, aimed at creating the science of online trading engineering. By combining several strategies and algorithms in this robot, at changing each tick price, with the utmost precision and speed, whatever a trader needs, the robot gives it a fraction of a second.

The important advantage of Forex Master EA is that you can start to trade Automatically as well as Manual in any Top Currency Pairs & Metals. The Forex Master EA is Using Modified & Safest Grid Level Trading Strategy.

Highlights

Trading Based on Top Indicators Like RSI, Moving Average, Bollinger Bands & Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Technical Indicators.

Grids Levels Based on Fibonacci Levels & Pivot Points

Account Equity Protection Mode Available

Works on any Currency Pairs Like EURUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,USDCHF,USDJPY,XAUUSD & Many More

Smart Grid Closed Trading Strategy

Smart Grid Gap Size & Trend Following Trading System

Dynamic & Static Lot Sizes to Trade

and Many More Out of the Box Functionalities

Main Input Parameters Lot Size Management Initial Lot Size = 0.01 //Lot Size for First Trade

//Lot Size for First Trade Dynamic Lotsize Status = true //Enable Dynamic Lot Size or Not

//Enable Dynamic Lot Size or Not Lotsize Increment = 0.01 //if Dynamic Lotsize Status is True then EA will Add 0.01 on Every new Lot Size.

//if Dynamic Lotsize Status is True then EA will Add 0.01 on Every new Lot Size. Static Lotsize Status = true //Enables Static Lot Size after certain Trades

//Enables Static Lot Size after certain Trades Static Lotsize Starts From = 15 //Static Lot Size From nth Trade Grid Settings Grid Gap Size = 350 //Initial Grid Gap Size

//Initial Grid Gap Size Dynamic Gap Status = true //Enables Dynamic Gap Size

//Enables Dynamic Gap Size Dynamic Gap Starts From = 15 //After nth Trade Dynamic Gap will Effective.

//After nth Trade Dynamic Gap will Effective. Dynamic Gap Increment = 50 //During Dynamic Gap it will increase 50 Pips on Every Gaps Trade Close Management Take Profit = 350 //Initial Take Profit in Pips

//Initial Take Profit in Pips Group Take Profit($) = 85 //Trades Close on Group Profit Hit Whole Account Protection Net Account Profit Close Status = true //Enable Trades Closed on Net Account Profit

//Enable Trades Closed on Net Account Profit Net Account Profit Close(%) = 10 //Trade Closes on Net Equity increase of 10% Account Equity Protection Equity Protection = false //Enable Slippage Protection

//Enable Slippage Protection Max Equity Allocated(%) = 20 // EA Will Allocate Certain Percentage of Equity to Single Symbol of Currency

// EA Will Allocate Certain Percentage of Equity to Single Symbol of Currency Max Drawdown(%) = 10 // Maximum Drawdown Allowed

// Maximum Drawdown Allowed Max Open Trades = 10 // Maximum Open Trades Allowed Trade Signal Provider Trade Signal Provider = Moving Average //Trade Signal Provider

//Trade Signal Provider Inverse Trade Signal = false //Trade on Reverse Signal of Signal Provider Moving Average Inputs MA Period = 33

MA Shift = 0

MA Method = SMA

Apply to = Typical Bollinger Bands Inputs BB Period = 21

BB Shift = 0

BB Deviations = 2

Apply to = Typical Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Inputs Tenkan-Sen = 9

Kijun-Sen = 26

Senkou-Sen B = 52 Relative Strenth Index Inputs RSI Period = 21

RSI Buy Level = 30

RSI Sell Level = 70

Apply to = Typical

Note :- Please Enter Settings Carefully to Become Successful using this Forex Master EA. Please Set High Gap Size for High Volatile Pairs & Low for Low Volatile Pairs .

Our Pricing Method are based on Rent Only Because We are 100% Sure on our EA and we Believe that if our Buyer will be Satisfied with our EA then it will defiantly buy it again. So Our Success is in Your Success of Trading.





Thanks & Best Regards

Anil Patel



















