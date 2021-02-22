Ninja Wolf Robot GMT
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.35
- Updated: 21 July 2021
- Activations: 10
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------------------------------so important : please adjust the (shift hour inputs ) based on you broker gmt time ----------------
https://t.me/NinjaWolfRobot Telegram channel
the Robot has passed all stress-testes in tough conditions.
it's in a real account for 2 years and the performance are the same as the 19+ years back-test
--No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used--
Medium risk Real account : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/655721
Low risk Real account : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/917159
All Products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxfairfight/seller
how to test and live trade
- 1 : test only on EUR/USD
- 2 : use only a daily time frame (D1)
- 3: GMT Data Time = adjust shift hour EA input ||| in (BACKTEST) based on your Historical data GMT time ||| on (LIVE) based on your broker GMT |||
- 4 DST : None
we advice to test with Tick Data Suite
the Robot opens only one buy or one sell at a time ( no duplicated orders ), to lower the risk
the robot using a price action and time formula to enter the market and another formula to exit the market
because the Robot is using a daily time-frame and no duplicated orders the average 4-8 trades per month
you can trade with a fixed or automatic lot size
Requirements
Timeframe :Daily.
Minimum account balance: $200.
currency : EURUSD
Features:
- The EA is very easy to setup and use , just put your desired risk and let the system work
- 17 years Stress tested with 99.90% tick data using variable spread and it's on a live account for more than a year
- great performance and high income for 17 years
Settings:
Shift hour : for example if your broker using +2 GMT insert -2 in inputs
MagicNumber : unique identifier for EA's orders
LongProfitTarget : Buy orders profit target
ShortProfitTarget : Sell orders profit target
MoveSL2BECoef : Move stop loss to be
SL2BEAddPips : Stop Lose to breakeven Add pips
TrailingStopCoef : trailing stop Coefficient
TrailingActCef : trailing stop Activation Coefficient
MoveSL2BE : move stop loss to breakeven
RiskLevel : the higher the number the greater risk-reward
MaxLots : the maximum lot size allowed
very important note :testing the Robot using your MT4 Broker data may give a false backtest result , because the historical data will be sometimes +2GMT and sometimes +3GMT depends on the time of the year
this will cause the Robot to calculate the wrong candle time .
the only way to test properly is using a third party Tick data and make DST ( Daylight saving time ) to none
on live trading you only need to adjust the GMT input according to your Broker GMT time .
Grande Produto!