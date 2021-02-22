Ninja Wolf Robot GMT

------------------------------so important : please adjust the (shift hour inputs ) based on you broker gmt time ----------------

https://t.me/NinjaWolfRobot Telegram channel



4 copies left for 449$

next price 549$

FINAL PRICE : 3499$



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it's in a real account for 2 years and the performance are the same as the 19+ years back-test

--No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used--

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how to test and live trade

1 : test only on EUR/USD

2 : use only a daily time frame (D1)

3: GMT Data Time = adjust shift hour EA input ||| in (BACKTEST) based on your Historical data GMT time ||| on (LIVE) based on your broker GMT |||

4 DST : None we advice to test with Tick Data Suite



the Robot opens only one buy or one sell at a time ( no duplicated orders ), to lower the risk

the robot using a price action and time formula to enter the market and another formula to exit the market because the Robot is using a daily time-frame and no duplicated orders the average 4-8 trades per month you can trade with a fixed or automatic lot size







Requirements

Timeframe :Daily.

Minimum account balance: $200.

currency : EURUSD









Features:

The EA is very easy to setup and use , just put your desired risk and let the system work

17 years Stress tested with 99.90% tick data using variable spread and it's on a live account for more than a year

great performance and high income for 17 years





Settings:

Shift hour : for example if your broker using +2 GMT insert -2 in inputs

MagicNumber : unique identifier for EA's orders

LongProfitTarget : Buy orders profit target

ShortProfitTarget : Sell orders profit target

MoveSL2BECoef : Move stop loss to be

SL2BEAddPips : Stop Lose to breakeven Add pips

TrailingStopCoef : trailing stop Coefficient

TrailingActCef : trailing stop Activation Coefficient

MoveSL2BE : move stop loss to breakeven

RiskLevel : the higher the number the greater risk-reward

MaxLots : the maximum lot size allowed









very important note :testing the Robot using your MT4 Broker data may give a false backtest result , because the historical data will be sometimes +2GMT and sometimes +3GMT depends on the time of the year

this will cause the Robot to calculate the wrong candle time .

the only way to test properly is using a third party Tick data and make DST ( Daylight saving time ) to none

on live trading you only need to adjust the GMT input according to your Broker GMT time .











