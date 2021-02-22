Ninja Wolf Robot GMT

3.7

------------------------------so important : please adjust the (shift hour inputs ) based on you broker gmt time ----------------

https://t.me/NinjaWolfRobot Telegram channel 

4 copies left for 449$ 
next price 549$
FINAL PRICE : 3499$ 
checkout the new two robots from IROBOT TEAM here : 

SHARK and INFERNO Robots 
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68110
 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68914

the Robot has passed all stress-testes in tough conditions.

it's in a real account for 2 years and the performance are the same as the 19+ years back-test 

--No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used--

Myfxbook Real Performance

Medium risk Real account :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/655721

Low risk Real account : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/917159


 All Products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxfairfight/seller


how to test and live trade

  • 1 : test only on EUR/USD
  • 2 : use only a daily time frame  (D1)
  • 3: GMT Data Time =  adjust shift hour EA input   ||| in (BACKTEST) based on your Historical data GMT time  ||| on (LIVE) based on your broker GMT |||
  • 4 DST : None

we advice to test with Tick Data Suite


the Robot opens only one buy or one sell at a time ( no duplicated orders ), to lower the risk  


the robot using a price action and time formula to enter the market and another formula to exit the market 

because the Robot is using a daily time-frame and no duplicated orders  the average 4-8 trades per month 

you can trade with a fixed or automatic lot size 



Requirements

Timeframe :Daily.

Minimum account balance: $200.

currency : EURUSD 



Features:

  • The EA is very easy to setup and use , just put your desired risk and let the system work 
  • 17 years Stress tested with 99.90% tick data using variable spread and it's on a live account for more than a year
  • great performance and high income for 17 years  


Settings:

Shift hour : for example if your broker using +2 GMT insert -2 in inputs 

MagicNumber : unique identifier for EA's orders

LongProfitTarget : Buy orders profit target

ShortProfitTarget : Sell orders profit target

MoveSL2BECoef : Move stop loss to be

SL2BEAddPips  Stop Lose to breakeven Add pips

TrailingStopCoef : trailing stop Coefficient 

TrailingActCef : trailing stop Activation  Coefficient 

MoveSL2BE :  move stop loss to breakeven

RiskLevel : the higher the number the greater risk-reward 

MaxLots : the maximum lot size allowed 



very important note :testing the Robot using your MT4 Broker data may give a false backtest result , because the historical data will be sometimes +2GMT and sometimes +3GMT depends on the time of the year  

this will cause the Robot to calculate the wrong candle time .

the only way to test properly is using  a third party Tick data and make DST ( Daylight saving time ) to none

on live trading you only need to adjust the GMT input according to your Broker GMT time .




Reviews 25
Roberto Alencar
1380
Roberto Alencar 2021.07.23 03:35 
 

Grande Produto!

ykng1971
371
ykng1971 2021.07.10 15:03 
 

This EA does not trade often because it trades on daily candle. Have been running it for 2 months and it has high winning rate and brings in profits steadily. Author is very responsive and supportive. So 5 stars and worth buying!

YONGSHENG HUANG
779
YONGSHENG HUANG 2021.07.07 19:55 
 

good EA for one month with low dd

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Abdulaziz Ahmed Mubarak Omar Almenhali
328
Abdulaziz Ahmed Mubarak Omar Almenhali 2023.09.16 12:04 
 

Bad EA ... not worth any penny

Gorkoo
1243
Gorkoo 2021.10.22 16:20 
 

Author is not answering questions anymore. EA is getting errors in the experts LOG in MT4 and author does not say anything.

Edit: Author did reply now. Lets see how the ea perform in the future

sonitabonita
196
sonitabonita 2021.08.03 11:34 
 

Not working, producing constant losses. Smallest profits, bad entries and losses running without any stop. Stay away.

Roberto Alencar
1380
Roberto Alencar 2021.07.23 03:35 
 

Grande Produto!

pavlovstrukov
329
pavlovstrukov 2021.07.13 17:03 
 

Update: 24.11

Again another big drawdown, small possible tp and weeks and months of drawdowns, author isnt answering on messages too

ykng1971
371
ykng1971 2021.07.10 15:03 
 

This EA does not trade often because it trades on daily candle. Have been running it for 2 months and it has high winning rate and brings in profits steadily. Author is very responsive and supportive. So 5 stars and worth buying!

Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein
421
Ibrahim Hussein Kamel Ibrahim Hussein 2021.07.09 17:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

erwin1404
32
erwin1404 2021.07.09 13:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

YONGSHENG HUANG
779
YONGSHENG HUANG 2021.07.07 19:55 
 

good EA for one month with low dd

Xinhe Xiang
1248
Xinhe Xiang 2021.07.07 15:02 
 

★☆☆★.在 MQL5 购买的众多主流 EA 中，好评4星级。 兴趣交流腾讯微信（同号）QQ=917552750。★☆☆★

Saint Septian Sudjono
298
Saint Septian Sudjono 2021.07.06 12:03 
 

[Jul, 6 2021] First day of using this EA end up in profit. Lets see how the statistics from the past pans out for future reference.

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2021.07.03 00:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rishabh Jain
64
Rishabh Jain 2021.06.30 15:30 
 

This is an amazing EA. Great entry points! And the developer is a gem of a person - who goes out of his way to help his customers! Very fast to respond to every query, and patient enough to guide you through everything. More success and good wishes for him. God bless!

adam04
58
adam04 2021.06.17 08:41 
 

5 starts are deserved for ninja wolf ea. Owner friendly and fast Solving. I have been test is my real acct for almost 2mths, 100% win rate for now. High accuracy. Recommended for this ninja wolf ea.

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2021.06.08 18:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rkvych
61
rkvych 2021.06.08 17:18 
 

So far a good EA and can confirm that the trades match the trades from the monitoring signal. Long term EA. Will provide more updates in the future as it works.

svarong
2613
svarong 2021.06.08 17:04 
 

I subscribed Ninja signal for one month, it was stable, good money management EA. Finally just buy EA two days ago, Mohammed gives very good support in EA installation and questions I have asked. Nice to be Ninja family.

ow1977mt5
1349
ow1977mt5 2021.06.08 11:45 
 

I have this EA for about one month and am very satisfied so far. Trades on my live account match trades from monitoring signal. I am pleased to have it in my portfolio. Thank you!

Update 30.9: I don't like the fact that it looks like this EA let bad trades simply run, hoping for going up again. I think it will close at some time, but first just hopes for months. This may work for some time as one can see from the signal. But I don't like it.

15.11.: Disabled, I will not use this EA anymore. Two loosing trades loose nearly one year profit. I don't recommend this EA.

22.11: Reduced rating. Too much loss with one single trade. In my opinion not usable. If two trades are killing more than one year profit, you should not give your money to this EA. Perhaps if you use money management like with martingale EA (Withdrawal of profit), but it is still risky and not worth. Reduced to one star.

Patrick Phat Nguyen
645
Patrick Phat Nguyen 2021.06.07 22:21 
 

So far so good. The seller is quick to answer questions and is helpful. Unfortunately, I use a US broker which is a bit wonky sometimes so I do check-up with the author and he helps me out.

Maksym Korsak
1387
Maksym Korsak 2021.06.07 18:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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