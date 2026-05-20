Gold Impulse Scalper MT5

I present to you the Gold Impulse Scalper EA, based on trading within the intraday range of key price levels for XAUUSD.

The strategy consists of several blocks, each of which independently analyses market dynamics and has its own Stop Loss and Take Profit.

This strategy does not use grid trading, martingale, or increasing losing positions. The robot trades every day. All open trades are closed on Friday evening.

The Gold Impulse Scalper EA settings include a lot calculation block. Three calculation options are available:

  • Fixed Lot — a fixed (static) lot size set by the user;

  • Auto Lot per Balance — the lot size increases proportionally to the account balance (the larger the balance, the larger the trading lot);

  • Risk per Trade (% of Balance) — the lot size is proportional to the specified risk in each trade.

Additionally, the Gold Impulse Scalper EA can adapt to accounts in any currency. Use the Exchange Rate parameter ( 1.0 = USD ) to set the exchange rate for accounts denominated in a currency other than the US Dollar.

[Real Signal]  [Strategy Tester Report]

The starting price is $399 and will increase over time. The next price is 450$. Final price 1999$

Bonus for the first 10 buyers! When purchasing the Gold Impulse Scalper EA, you get any other expert advisor of equal or lower price with an unlimited number of licenses!

(After the purchase contact me to get recommendations)

REQUIREMENTS FOR OPERATING THE GOLD IMPULSE SCALPER EA

  • Trading pair: XAUUSD (Gold);

  • Timeframe: M15;

  • Minimum deposit: from $250 for a 0.01 lot;

  • Broker: any broker with a minimum spread of less than 30 pips (2 decimal places);

  • Account type: Standard, ECN, Pro, Raw

  • Settings: it is recommended to use the default settings;

  • VPS: required.

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Alexander Seidel
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Alexander Seidel 2026.06.24 03:59 
 

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