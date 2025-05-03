Trend Line EA + Trend Line PRO indicator + Optimizer Utility
Trading Strategies

Trend Line EA + Trend Line PRO indicator + Optimizer Utility

3 May 2025, 07:10
Evgenii Aksenov
Evgenii Aksenov
1
1 997

A simple and effective way to optimize the Trend Line Expert Advisor using the Trend Line PRO indicator and the Optimizer Utility using the Gold (XAUUSD) H1 chart as an example, any broker

1. Run the Optimizer utility on the selected chart and timeframe. Set the required search range for parameters and the number of Calculation days in history to search for signals

For H1 - 300 days are enough. The smaller the timeframe period, the smaller the testing range is needed

So for M15, 75-100 days are enough

The current Market is very volatile and data from 2-3 years ago will negatively affect the calculation of parameters


G1


2. After automatic selection of parameters, you need to save the set file

G2



3. Install the set file in the Trend Line PRO indicator

Use Optimizer Settings= true

Please note that the result (profit) displayed on the indicator panel is expressed in points, not in money


G3


4. Set the parameters Amplitude, TP1, TP2, TP3, SL in the Trend Line Expert Advisor with the same value

G4


5. Launch the advisor by specifying the start date corresponding to the optimization date

G5


As a result of testing, you receive an initial set file corresponding to the indicator settings



Depending on the settings of the trading lot size and other additional parameters of the Expert Advisor, the test results will vary greatly




Play with the parameters of the Expert Advisor in the MT5 tester to find the most optimal and profitable parameters for your symbol and timeframe

How to use MT5 tester for optimising EA settings you can find out here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/strategy_optimization



It is recommended to update the parameters at least once every 1-3 months. The smaller the timeframe, the more often a new optimization is needed.

We hope that the Trend Line PRO strategy will become your reliable assistant in achieving financial independence.

INDICATOR:

🔴Trend Line PRO indicator MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42399

🔵Trend Line PRO indicator MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36087


OPTIMIZER:

🔴Optimizer Utility MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62574

🔵Optimizer Utility MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53011


EXPERT ADVISOR:

🔴Trend Line EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63002

🔵Trend Line EA MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63001


If you have any questions, you can always contact us in the MQL5 chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/neurofx

Telegram channel: https://t.me/robomarket_org

Email: admin@robomarket.org










#trend line