Trend Line EA + Trend Line PRO indicator + Optimizer Utility

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A simple and effective way to optimize the Trend Line Expert Advisor using the Trend Line PRO indicator and the Optimizer Utility using the Gold (XAUUSD) H1 chart as an example, any broker
1. Run the Optimizer utility on the selected chart and timeframe. Set the required search range for parameters and the number of Calculation days in history to search for signals
For H1 - 300 days are enough. The smaller the timeframe period, the smaller the testing range is needed
So for M15, 75-100 days are enough
The current Market is very volatile and data from 2-3 years ago will negatively affect the calculation of parameters
2. After automatic selection of parameters, you need to save the set file
3. Install the set file in the Trend Line PRO indicator
Use Optimizer Settings= true
Please note that the result (profit) displayed on the indicator panel is expressed in points, not in money
4. Set the parameters Amplitude, TP1, TP2, TP3, SL in the Trend Line Expert Advisor with the same value
5. Launch the advisor by specifying the start date corresponding to the optimization date
As a result of testing, you receive an initial set file corresponding to the indicator settings
Depending on the settings of the trading lot size and other additional parameters of the Expert Advisor, the test results will vary greatly
Play with the parameters of the Expert Advisor in the MT5 tester to find the most optimal and profitable parameters for your symbol and timeframe
How to use MT5 tester for optimising EA settings you can find out here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/strategy_optimization
It is recommended to update the parameters at least once every 1-3 months. The smaller the timeframe, the more often a new optimization is needed.
We hope that the Trend Line PRO strategy will become your reliable assistant in achieving financial independence.
INDICATOR:
🔴Trend Line PRO indicator MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42399
🔵Trend Line PRO indicator MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36087
OPTIMIZER:
🔴Optimizer Utility MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62574
🔵Optimizer Utility MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53011
EXPERT ADVISOR:
🔴Trend Line EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63002
🔵Trend Line EA MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63001
If you have any questions, you can always contact us in the MQL5 chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/neurofx