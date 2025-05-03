Trend Line EA + Trend Line PRO indicator + Optimizer Utility

INDICATOR:

🔴Trend Line PRO indicator MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42399

🔵Trend Line PRO indicator MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36087





OPTIMIZER:



🔴Optimizer Utility MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62574

🔵Optimizer Utility MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53011





EXPERT ADVISOR:



🔴Trend Line EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63002

🔵Trend Line EA MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63001





If you have any questions, you can always contact us in the MQL5 chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/neurofx