Muholov Trend Trader
- Experts
-
- Version: 180.614
- Updated: 20 September 2018
- Activations: 5
Multicurrency trend advisor.
- Analyzes and trades up to 300 trading instruments simultaneously.
- Always follows the trend.
- 4 timeframes are taken for analysis: W1, D1, H4, H1. The main trend is determined by the highest selected timeframe (W1, D1, H4 - selected by a trader in the settings). Transactions open with a signal on H1.
- Closing orders takes place by take profit or by chains, when the specified profit of the chain is reached (specified in the settings).
Parameters
- LotSize - base trade lot/volume for transactions against trend
- min_order_live - minimum order lifetime for closing in minutes
- signal_live - time to implement a trading signal in hours
- order_limit - min order number in the chain to close
- stop_level - level, below which orders are not be opened
- stop_profit - profit in account currency (kopecks or cents) to close a series of orders (200 = $2 or 2 rubles).
- max_order_limit - maximum number of open orders before the search in the opposite direction
- user_tp - expose TP to each open order
- maxProfit - maximum amount of profit on a warrant for compulsory closing... according to the DC limits (0.1 = 10% of the deposit)
- Tries to download quotes - number of attempts to load history before moving to the next tool
- language - language of comments rus/eng
- max_instrument - number of trading instruments for simultaneous analysis and trading (1-300)
- demo_start_depo - start deposit for a run in the strategy tester (should match the one selected in the MetaTrader)
- TF_W1, TF_D1, TF_H4 - which timeframes should be used when selecting the main timeframe (W1, D1, H4).