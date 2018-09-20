Muholov Trend Trader

EA trades using the method of "topping up". If the quote went "not there", additional orders are opened in the direction of the trend. How to start: We choose timeframes that are comfortable for trading (set in the settings): global and smaller. <br> The first trade in each direction is opened with a starting lot, then the multiplication factor is applied. <br> If the entire series of orders is closed by take profit, again we start with the starting lot ... <br> Rules for each direction, se