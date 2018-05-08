Screener demo

Find pairs are good to trade.

This demo version is unlimited and can be use with all functionalities, but displays only 3 results max.

  • Up to 4 criteria.
  • Candlestick patterns.
  • Create your own screener with OR/AND conditions. Ex: (condition 1 OR condition 2) AND (condition 3 OR condition 4).
  • From the result, simple click on the pair label displays the symbol in all charts you have.
  • Load your own pair list.

By default, the program works with:

AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY.

But you can load your own list.

The indicator list is:

ATR, CCI, RSI, Sto, MACD, SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, Close, Boll squeeze.

And if you want to use your own indicators, ICustom function will be added soon.

Candlestick patterns are:

3 Line Strike (Buy), 3 Line Strike (Sell), 3 Black Crows, Evening Start, Abandoned Baby, 2 Black Gapping, Engulfing (Buy), Engulfing (Sell).


Notice

For Close, the searches are performed on SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA, Bollinger UP, Bollinger DW, SAR, Highest High, Lowest Low.

Example: is Close > Bollinger upper band, is Close <= Lowest Low on x bars.

For ATR and BOLL SQUEEZE, their calculation have been normalized, so you can search the same criteria level for all pairs.

ATR calculation is: (Atr/Close)*100.

BOLL SQUEEZE calculation is: ((Bollinger Upper Band - Bollinger Lower Band)/Close)*100.

If you would like to use particular or personal indicator or candlestick patterns, ask me, and I will add it.


Setting

  • pairListFile: fill the pair list file name which contains your own pair list.

Format must be: EURUSD;EURAUD;USDJPY;

Must be finish by ";" and recorded in "file" folder of your MQL4 folder.

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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FxEasyTradedemo
Patrick Chalindar
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Manage your risk and make your trading easier This is a free demo of Fx Easy Trade. It works without restrictions, it is only limited to 20 trades. The full version is available here . With Fx Easy Trade you can create orders easily and system will calculate automatically the position size, create statistical report, draw supports and resistances on all timeframe you have in one click, create alerts, send notification, scan the market, etc. More details below. Define your risk in euro or dollar
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Manage your risk and make your trading easier A free version with no restriction, only limited up to 20 trades, is available here . With Fx Easy Trade you can create orders easily and system will calculate automatically the position size, create statistical report, draw supports and resistances on all timeframe you have in one click, create alerts, send notification, scan the market, etc. More details below. Define your risk in euro or dollar (for example, 20€), and the system will calculate pos
Screener
Patrick Chalindar
5 (1)
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Find pairs are good to trade. A demo version, unlimited and with all functionalities, (displays only 3 results max) can be download here . Up to 4 criteria. Candlestick patterns. Create your own screener with OR/AND conditions. Ex: (condition 1 OR condition 2) AND (condition 3 OR condition 4). From the result, simple click on the pair label displays the symbol in all charts you have. Load your own pair list. By default, the program works with: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, CADJPY, CADCHF, CHFJ
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cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2019.12.31 18:13 
 

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:04 
 

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