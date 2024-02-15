LordOscilatorSignal is a financial market indicator for Meta Trader, which uses standard market indicators; Stochastic, Moving Average, MACD, MA Xover, P.SAR.





Exactly! this single indicator has the help and assistants of (5) indicators.





The LordOscilatorSignal has a graphic panel of great visualization and understanding, being able to observe the values of each indicator and timeframes.





LordOscilatorSignal identifies through the trends of the buying and selling indicators, if all indicators are correct, LordOscilatorSignal also sends a buy or sell signal on the graphic panel.





Made with love and care <3.

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