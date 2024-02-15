LordOscilatorSignal

LordOscilatorSignal is a financial market indicator for Meta Trader, which uses standard market indicators; Stochastic, Moving Average, MACD, MA Xover, P.SAR.

Exactly! this single indicator has the help and assistants of (5) indicators.

The LordOscilatorSignal has a graphic panel of great visualization and understanding, being able to observe the values of each indicator and timeframes.

LordOscilatorSignal identifies through the trends of the buying and selling indicators, if all indicators are correct, LordOscilatorSignal also sends a buy or sell signal on the graphic panel.

Made with love and care <3.

Join Telegram Group: https://t.me/expertlord

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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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