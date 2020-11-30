This is the PORTUGUESE version, to buy the ENGLISH version, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103149 GET LordEA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. The LordEA specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trend and strategies.





We use by default methods of distancing and type of geometric lot where the robot will detect through the trend an exact time to open a new order, or even under martingale. LordEA is one of the safest robots to work with martingale with its standard strategy.





So there is also in your settings how to use fixed strategies, by points, between martingale and lot.





LordEA works with 3 modes of operation (Standard, Normal, Close_Lucro, Close_Ordens).





LordEA works with 3 martingale modes (Fixed, Geometric, Exponential).





LordEA works with 4 ways to close orders at a profit (Tickets, Baskets, Hybrid, and Advanced).





The LordEA robot obtains a function called "Lord Call" which is not advisable to deactivate it at any time, it is a trend strategy along with recovery of losses if you have fast and large movements in currency pairs.





We also have Drawdown options, you can define the number of orders to close with partial profit, to split, and also with partial loss, by default the values ​​are (3,3,3).





There are also parameters available to configure the maximum spread for the robot to work, maximum lot and also the maximum MM (lot multiplier).





Setting the hour and minute for the robot to work, some people like to work only in the Asian session, for example. By default it will work 24 hours (recommended).





The LordEA contains 2 panel modes in the graph (Information Panel and New Panel), the default is only the Information Panel, which will give you a simplified panel on the current spread, closed orders with profit, lost orders, Drawdown, maximum open lots, maximum of pips already worked.





LordEA can be an excellent robot for you, in short it works with 3 modes of operation, 3 modes of martingale and 4 modes of closing orders, multifunctions in just ONE ROBOT!

LordEA works on all currency pairs, but he specializes in: XAUUSD(GOLD), XAGUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

Made with love and care,

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