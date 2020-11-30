LordEA

3.67

This is the PORTUGUESE version, to buy the ENGLISH version, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103149

GET LordEA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE.

The LordEA specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trend and strategies.


We use by default methods of distancing and type of geometric lot where the robot will detect through the trend an exact time to open a new order, or even under martingale. LordEA is one of the safest robots to work with martingale with its standard strategy.

So there is also in your settings how to use fixed strategies, by points, between martingale and lot.

LordEA works with 3 modes of operation (Standard, Normal, Close_Lucro, Close_Ordens).

LordEA works with 3 martingale modes (Fixed, Geometric, Exponential).

LordEA works with 4 ways to close orders at a profit (Tickets, Baskets, Hybrid, and Advanced).

The LordEA robot obtains a function called "Lord Call" which is not advisable to deactivate it at any time, it is a trend strategy along with recovery of losses if you have fast and large movements in currency pairs.

We also have Drawdown options, you can define the number of orders to close with partial profit, to split, and also with partial loss, by default the values ​​are (3,3,3).

There are also parameters available to configure the maximum spread for the robot to work, maximum lot and also the maximum MM (lot multiplier).

Setting the hour and minute for the robot to work, some people like to work only in the Asian session, for example. By default it will work 24 hours (recommended).

The LordEA contains 2 panel modes in the graph (Information Panel and New Panel), the default is only the Information Panel, which will give you a simplified panel on the current spread, closed orders with profit, lost orders, Drawdown, maximum open lots, maximum of pips already worked.

LordEA can be an excellent robot for you, in short it works with 3 modes of operation, 3 modes of martingale and 4 modes of closing orders, multifunctions in just ONE ROBOT!

LordEA works on all currency pairs, but he specializes in: XAUUSD(GOLD), XAGUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

Made with love and care,

Join Telegram Group: https://t.me/expertlord

Reviews 4
Jeff Bekker
48
Jeff Bekker 2021.02.12 17:02 
 

SMATCH brilliant performance on this bot. It shows great profits!!! I showed $145 in profits on GOLD on the first day of running this bot. It is so worth it if you want to automate your trading system. Awesome after sales service from the developer and a very helpful friendly person.

Joel Filipe Jesus Pereira
151
Joel Filipe Jesus Pereira 2021.01.30 10:37 
 

O Melhor de todos os tempos. e o autor do robo e simplesmente fantastico :) recomendo bastante . 100 estrelas

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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Paulo Roberto Da Costa
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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Bomb Bank Signal: Your Trusted Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Bomb Bank Signal is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately anticipates movements, Bomb Bank is the ally you need. How it Works: This indicator combines three distinct methods – volume analysis, candle closes and symmetrical trend – to detect and signal buying and selling opportunities. Bomb Bank is like a "bomb" whe
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Jeff Bekker
48
Jeff Bekker 2021.02.12 17:02 
 

SMATCH brilliant performance on this bot. It shows great profits!!! I showed $145 in profits on GOLD on the first day of running this bot. It is so worth it if you want to automate your trading system. Awesome after sales service from the developer and a very helpful friendly person.

Rodrigopinto
34
Rodrigopinto 2021.02.06 17:37 
 

ja experimentei alguns robos . mas como este hummm nenhum . aconselho super bom estou super contente e a ver resultados hora apos hora vamos rumo ao sucesso . OBRIGADO AO CRIADOR MASTER LORD

Joel Filipe Jesus Pereira
151
Joel Filipe Jesus Pereira 2021.01.30 10:37 
 

O Melhor de todos os tempos. e o autor do robo e simplesmente fantastico :) recomendo bastante . 100 estrelas

Abdul Sami
26
Abdul Sami 2021.01.24 13:15 
 

Not Going to recomend,, scammer,, i login after a year, and a message appeared, that renew your subscription

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