LordMACDSignal is an indicator for META TRADER that uses the MACD trend of the financial market by default and principle.





LordMACDSignal has been optimized with MACD indicator to analyze the trend through candles and detect the next movement.





LordMACDSignal sends signal alerts about a trend of upward or downward divergence, and also reports possible reverse situations in overloaded pairs. Made with love and care, Join Telegram Group: https://t.me/expertlord



