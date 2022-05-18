Lizzy Broken is a financial market indicator for META TRADER 4.





LizzyBroken's function is to show the daily channels on the graph of the inserted pair.

Through the channels, Lizzy does a brief breakout analysis and provides you with a BUY and SELL area followed by TAKE PROFITs (TP) and also StopLoss (SL).





Lizzy Broken also provides a stat on the upper left side showing the previous day's high/low and also as text showing the BUY/SELL areas with TP/SL.





LizzyBroken indicator is perfect to be used with other graphical analysis indicators like for example: LordOscilatorSignal, LordAdvancedPivot, LordAutoTrendLine, so you can improve your trend detection and analysis on the chart. Made with a lot of love and affection,

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