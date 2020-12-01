LordAutoTrendLine is an indicator for MetaTrader that was developed with the intention of analyzing up and down trend lines in the financial market.





Trend lines are used to calculate together with a Fibonnaci for example, the high and low of a currency pair.





In the example of the H4 images, we can see a line crossing 1790 high and 1784 low, an example, if going below 1784 will mean selling, and very certainly according to the line, it can reach 1790 first without any much effort, ie , purchase.





In the second H1 image, the same thing, a 1790 high and a 1782 low, follows the example mentioned above.

The LordAutoTrendLine indicator will also show you information on the graphic panel, such as the maximum and minimum of the pair, spread, channels of the up and down trends, a previous analysis of the daily top or down maximum that can be reached (maximum value or minimum that the currency pair may reach on the day).

Made with love and care <3.

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