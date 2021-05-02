Lord Info is an indicator for the financial market on the META TRADER 4 platform.





You can place Lord Info on any stock / currency pair on your platform.





Lord Info is able to show us the ATR report for the last (10) days or configurable, where we can see the base volatility of the pair, and its consequence.





The average true range (ATR) is an indicator of market volatility used in technical analysis. It is typically derived from the 14-day simple moving average from a series of real-range indicators. ATR was originally developed for use in commodity markets, but has since been applied to all types of securities.





Lord Info shows us the Hi-Low (High / Low), daily, current of the candle, and also of the last candle.





Long and short swap of operations.





Stop level simplified and customized to obtain an analysis performance.





Lord Oscilator, automatic Timeframe identification: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 using our personalized indicator (PAID) LordOscilator.





You can also have the remaining time (minutes, hours) to close the last candle, current spread.





Lord Info is extremely useful information for conclusions and / or graphical analysis.