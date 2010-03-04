EA Dance USDJPY h1

Purchase bonus

After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase.

Overview

EA Dance USDJPY H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for USDJPY on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is H1. The product contains five strategy modules with separate entry conditions.

Trading logic

When a signal is generated, the Expert Advisor can open several positions and manage them toward a common Take Profit. The product does not use grid trading or Martingale.

Recommended conditions

The original product page recommends ECN, Raw, or Razor account conditions with low spreads. It also lists a starting deposit of $1,000 and leverage of at least 1:100. These are usage recommendations, not guarantees. Check the broker contract specification, margin, spread, and execution before testing.

Risk and testing

The number of trades depends on market conditions. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account and use only funds that you can afford to lose. Historical results do not guarantee future results.

Support

Questions about installation and settings are handled through the internal MQL5 messaging system.

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EA Dance BTC h1 MT4
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Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD is a fully automated Expert Advisor for GBPUSD on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is M15. Trading logic The strategy analyses higher-timeframe GBPUSD price data and reacts to atypical price activity by attempting
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Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
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Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Perfect Balance EURJPY H1 is an Expert Advisor for EURJPY on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is H1. Each trade uses a stop loss and a Take Profit. Trading logic The strategy uses several signal modules. Signals are grouped by their calculated strength
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EA Dance BTC h1
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Purchase bonus After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase. Overview EA Dance BTC H1 is an automated Expert Advisor for Bitcoin on MetaTrader 5. The working timeframe is H1. The portfolio contains eight strategy modules. Trading logic The main logic uses trend conditions and seasonal time patterns. The portfolio is divided in
EA Dance EURUSD m30 MT5
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