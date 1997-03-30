EA Dance gbpjpy h1 Mini

Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for GBPJPY / MT4 platform.
Timeframe H1
This is a smaller version of my full advisor:

The Mini version has an important part of the strategies.
The advisor is a ready-made portfolio that contains six profitable trading strategies specifically for GBPJPY.
  1. Each strategy has a stop loss.
  2. Minimum Deposit = $200. Recommended Deposit = $500 (when trading with Risk Management = 2% per trade.
  3. The risk per trade is set to 2% (in the advisor settings).
The advisor is fully configured and ready to trade by default (as is).

The advisor does not contain any:
  • pseudo-neural networks;
  • grids;
  • short take profits with giant stop losses;
  • Martingales.

In the advisor settings, view all the magic numbers (they should all be different, and differ from those if you use other advisors on Gold)

Also set in the settings:
  • UseMoneyManagement = true;
  • Decimals = 2 with LotsIfNoMM = 0.01 (Decimals = 1 with LotsIfNoMM = 0.1)
  • Do not change MaxLots;
  • InitialCapital = 20,000 USD (if you have an account with a prop firm 20,000 and you only have this one advisor), if you have an account on a prop company = 20,000, but several other advisors are trading, then it is recommended to allocate a smaller amount for this advisor. You need to divide the deposit amount by the number of advisors that are trading on your account.

Attention:

The profitability of the strategy in the past does NOT guarantee the profitability of the strategy in the future - use ONLY available funds!

Be careful!

The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.

All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!

