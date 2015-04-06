EA Dance USDJPY h1 MT4

Purchase bonus

After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase.

Overview

EA Dance USDJPY H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for USDJPY on MetaTrader 4. The working timeframe is H1. The product contains five strategy modules with separate entry conditions.

Trading logic

When a signal is generated, the Expert Advisor can open several positions and manage them toward a common Take Profit. The product does not use grid trading or Martingale.

Recommended conditions

The original product page recommends ECN, Raw, or Razor account conditions with low spreads. It also lists a starting deposit of $1,000 and leverage of at least 1:100. These are usage recommendations, not guarantees. Check the broker contract specification, margin, spread, and execution before testing.

Risk and testing

The number of trades depends on market conditions. Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account and use only funds that you can afford to lose. Historical results do not guarantee future results.

Support

Questions about installation and settings are handled through the internal MQL5 messaging system.

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5 (6)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
GOLD Scalper PRO
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4.48 (25)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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