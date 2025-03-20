EA Golden Dance h1 MT5

Purchase bonus

After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase.

Overview

EA Golden Dance H1 is a fully automated buy-only portfolio for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The main strategies work on H1. Additional strategy modules work on M30. The Expert Advisor opens Buy positions only.

Trading logic

The portfolio contains three groups of logic: impulse entries, holiday filters, and trend or reversal conditions. Holiday trading can be enabled or disabled in the settings. When both timeframes are used, run the H1 and M30 configurations on separate charts.

Trade management

Each strategy uses a stop loss. Money management is controlled by UseMoneyManagement, Risk Percent, InitialCapital, MaxLots, LotsIfNoMM, and Decimals. Use separate magic numbers when more than one gold Expert Advisor is installed on the same account.

Risk and testing

XAUUSD can have rapid price changes and significant spread or execution differences between brokers. Test the separate configurations on a demo account and allocate account risk across all running Expert Advisors. Historical results do not guarantee future results.

Support

Questions about installation and settings are handled through the internal MQL5 messaging system.