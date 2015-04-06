The Next Step MT4

The next Step is a trading system that detects pullback points and market exhaustion, to operate in trend and coverage.

This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong.

From the inputs you can control the initial lot of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is controled to the control power, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit.

You can controled the init lot of the algorithm, the init of recovery lot grip, and the max rik of lot for personalized your trade.