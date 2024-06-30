Center of Gravity System for Swing Markets

Features:



Reversal based Swing Indicator

Price crosses lower COG Band.

Faster EMA Crosses Slower EMA Upwards (and below inner COG band)

Higher Timeframe Trend Alignment

NRTR Support/Resistance Check

Higher Period MA Trend Direction Check





This Indicator uses Center of Gravity (COG) Indicator. Best for reversal based trading.

Works on Metatrader 4 (MT4).









Arrows Indicator is also available for sale here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60725

Free Arrows Demo

Free Scanner

And free scanner Indicator. Download here:





Note: Scanner needs the paid Arrows Indicator to work. And it's only useful for people who have purchased the product.







Copy scanner ex4 in same folder as your Arrows Indicator:

MQL4/Indicators/Market/

Both scanner and arrows version numbers should match. Meaning if you are using Arrows v1.2, then use scanner v1.2 as well.





Other Indicator Extras:





Base Strategy:







For BUY:

Price crosses lower COG Band. (Cross Lower bands for Bullish reversal and Upper Band for Bearish Signal)

Faster EMA Crosses Slower EMA Upwards (and below inner COG band)

Other Checks:

Higher Timeframe Trend Alignment

NRTR Support/Resistance Check

Higher Period MA Trend Direction Check





COG is a repainting Indicator. So, to get accurate values use the JB COG Indicator. It looks like:







You can also turn debug texts on/off to see when a Cross Occurs and why a signal is ignored for all checks like HTF Align, NRTR, MA:





Scanner Dashboard:

Please download Scanner corresponding to COG Arrows version number.





Settings:









All COG specific settings in the scanner are exactly the same as Arrows Indicator settings.

Scanner dashboards common settings explained here:

https://abiroid.com/indicators/abiroid-scanner-dashboard-common-settings

Best Trade Settings:

Best Trading Timeframe is M15 and higher. For M1, M5 the profit won’t be as much.

All default settings are the best settings for M15,M30,H1.

If trading on H4, D1 just change the HTF Start Check timeframe to the next higher timeframe. If using HTF Check.

And use crosshairs tool to find best COG Outer/Inner Bands distance for Consolidation check:







