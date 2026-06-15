AuriGuard Ultra

AuriGuard Ultra – Institutional-Grade SMC Sniper System for XAUUSD (Gold)

AuriGuard Ultra is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Built on the principles of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional market cycles, this EA is engineered to trade alongside major market participants while maintaining an ironclad, institutional-grade risk management framework.

Unlike retail grid or martingale bots that risk total account blow-ups, AuriGuard Ultra executes every trade with a strict, hard Stop Loss and Take Profit, making it 100% compliant with Prop Firm rules (such as FTMO, FundedNext, Maven, etc.).

🚀 Core Strategic Architecture (2-in-1 Sniper Engine)

AuriGuard Ultra focuses on high-probability institutional setups using two independent, concurrent trading modules to capture precise market turning points:

  1. Daily Retest (Strategy A): Trades high-probability mean reversions at the Previous Day’s High (PDH) and Previous Day’s Low (PDL). It waits for price to sweep daily liquidity, validating the entry with a Market Structure Shift (MSS) and volume divergence on the lower timeframe (M5).
  2. London AMD - Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution (Strategy B): Captures the daily session highs and lows by trading the London session manipulation of the Asian session range. It sweeps Asian liquidity and triggers entries verified via M5 structural breaks.

🛡️ Proprietary Execution & Safety Features (Version 9.1)

  • Daily Drawdown Guard (Equity-Based): Monitored in real-time against the daily peak equity. If the established daily limit is reached, all trades are closed immediately, and trading activity is paused to protect prop accounts.
  • Dynamic Risk Scale-Down: An essential shield for Prop Firm traders. If the daily drawdown increases, the EA automatically scales down the risk of subsequent trades (to 50% and then 25% of the base lot size) to prevent equity limit violations.
  • DXY Intermarket Correlation Filter: Gold trades are filtered in real-time by analyzing the strength of the US Dollar Index (DXY), blocking low-probability setups that run against dominant macro trends.
  • Spread Velocity Guard: Evaluates tick-by-tick spread movement to prevent entering positions during rollover periods or high-impact news spikes where spreads widen excessively.
  • Market-Closed Protection: Dynamically checks the broker's asset session hours. It completely halts order placement and trade modifications during the daily rollover/maintenance closed hours (e.g., 23:00 - 00:00), ensuring silent compliance and 0 strategy tester errors.
  • Bar-Lock Protection: Eliminates the risk of duplicate or asynchronous order executions during fast-market conditions.

📊 Recommended Settings

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5 (loaded on the M5 chart; calculations are done internally across multi-timeframes)
  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting (ECN / Raw Spread accounts with low spreads are highly recommended)
  • Minimum Capital:  1 , 000 ( s t a n d a r d a c c o u n t s ) o r a n y P r o p F i r m a c c o u n t s i z e ( 1,000(standardaccounts)oranyPropFirmaccountsize(5k - $200k+).

💎 Why Choose AuriGuard Ultra?

  • No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging: Every trade has an immediate, protective Stop Loss.
  • SMC & ICT Logic: Pure structural order flow trading. No lagging indicators.
  • Highly Customizable: Fully adjustable parameters for risk, session times, and strategy selection.
  • Self-Contained: No external indicators or DLLs required. Ready to run on VPS.

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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Experts
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Experts
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
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