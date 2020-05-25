KonokaSystem

3.67
KonokaSystem is a day trade targeting (0:00 ～13:00) Japan time.
The currency pair is USDJPY and trades at the closing price of M5.
No grid or martingale logic is used.
Both TP and SL are 100Pips, which are slightly larger. (To avoid stop loss hunting)
There are other exit methods using time and technical indicators.
With those internal logic, profit and loss are repeated and grow.

KonokaSystem is not aimed at increasing the winning rate.


forward test：https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517

＜Parameter Description.＞ 

・MagicNumber = 1007;  Magic Number (required when running multiple EA's)
・MaxSpread = 20;  Maximum spread (spread widens in the early morning of Japan time)
・Slippage = 30;  Slippage
・MaxOrders = 3;  Maximum number of positions
・Space = 0;  Next entry range (Auto (Default 0 to Max 60))
・Friday = True;  there is a trade on Friday (across the weekend = True)
・Exit_Bar = True;  Exit at Ber (Exit at Tick = False)
・Money_M = False;  Money management (True = yes)
・MM_Risk = 3;  money management risk (in this case 0.03Lot against $1000)
・MaxLotSize = 100;  maximum number of lots
・Lots = 0.5;  lot size ($1000 = 0.05 Lot is recommended)
・TP_B = 1000;  Take profit(buy)
・TP_S = 1000;  Take profit(sell)
・SL_B = 1000;  Stop-loss(buy)
・SL_S = 1000;  Stop-loss(sell)


Note① : 5 digit forex brokers（1000＝100Pips）
Note②： NY market CloseTime (17:00) is the MT4 Server time (00:00). 
(In summer time and winter time, the trading time will be off by 1 hour overall, but it is not a problem)
Note : This EA provides "methods", so we cannot respond to additions or changes to the program.

Reviews 3
Rios Su
339
Rios Su 2020.10.19 10:32 
 

Running this EA about 2 weeks, so far it is doing great. I like the way it deals with losing trade so that the lose can be minimize. Thanks for the good work!!

Orhan Ucar
208
Orhan Ucar 2020.09.18 18:43 
 

I'm using it, I'm glad for now

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Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
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KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
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Rios Su
339
Rios Su 2020.10.19 10:32 
 

Running this EA about 2 weeks, so far it is doing great. I like the way it deals with losing trade so that the lose can be minimize. Thanks for the good work!!

Orhan Ucar
208
Orhan Ucar 2020.09.18 18:43 
 

I'm using it, I'm glad for now

Chi Ping Choi
791
Chi Ping Choi 2020.09.16 02:03 
 

Worst EA, a big scam since I lost so many using this EA, author keep blaming me through pm. I really hope that I can give a 0 star

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