KonokaSystem
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 30 April 2022
- Activations: 5
KonokaSystem is not aimed at increasing the winning rate.
forward test：https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517
＜Parameter Description.＞
・MagicNumber = 1007; Magic Number (required when running multiple EA's)
・MaxSpread = 20; Maximum spread (spread widens in the early morning of Japan time)
・Slippage = 30; Slippage
・MaxOrders = 3; Maximum number of positions
・Space = 0; Next entry range (Auto (Default 0 to Max 60))
・Friday = True; there is a trade on Friday (across the weekend = True)
・Exit_Bar = True; Exit at Ber (Exit at Tick = False)
・Money_M = False; Money management (True = yes)
・MM_Risk = 3; money management risk (in this case 0.03Lot against $1000)
・MaxLotSize = 100; maximum number of lots
・Lots = 0.5; lot size ($1000 = 0.05 Lot is recommended)
・TP_B = 1000; Take profit(buy)
・TP_S = 1000; Take profit(sell)
・SL_B = 1000; Stop-loss(buy)
・SL_S = 1000; Stop-loss(sell)
Note① : 5 digit forex brokers（1000＝100Pips）
Note②： NY market CloseTime (17:00) is the MT4 Server time (00:00).
(In summer time and winter time, the trading time will be off by 1 hour overall, but it is not a problem)
Note③ : This EA provides "methods", so we cannot respond to additions or changes to the program.
Running this EA about 2 weeks, so far it is doing great. I like the way it deals with losing trade so that the lose can be minimize. Thanks for the good work!!