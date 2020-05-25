KonokaSystem is a day trade targeting (0:00 ～13:00) Japan time.

The currency pair is USDJPY and trades at the closing price of M5.

No grid or martingale logic is used.

Both TP and SL are 100Pips, which are slightly larger. (To avoid stop loss hunting)

There are other exit methods using time and technical indicators.

With those internal logic, profit and loss are repeated and grow.