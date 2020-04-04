Pivot Lines MRC6

marcobarbosabots


Pivot lines are an easy way to see market trend. The indicator provides the pivot line and three first support and Resistance lines.


Calculations used was:


Resistance 3 = High + 2*(Pivot - Low)

Resistance 2 = Pivot + (R1 - S1)

Resistance 1 = 2 * Pivot - Low

Pivot point = ( High + Close + Low )/3

Suport 1 = 2 * Pivot - High

Suport 2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1)

Suport 3 = Low - 2*(High - Pivot)


You can use the calculated values ​​on an EA too, just make sure the indicator is attached to your chart and use the following formula in your EA code:

  // --------------------------------------------------------------------//

  // Using Pivot Lines Indicator Calculations                            //

  //---------------------------------------------------------------------// 


  // Discovering the Indicator Handler


  int IndicatorHandler = iCustom(NULL,0,"pivot");


  // Creating the arrays


  double pivot[],r1[],r2[], r3[],s1[],s2[],s3[];


  // Copying data into arrays


  CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandler,3,0,3, r3);

  CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandler,2,0,3, r2);

  CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandler,1,0,3, r1);

  CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandler,0,0,3, pivot);

  CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandler,4,0,3, s1);

  CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandler,5,0,3, s2);

  CopyBuffer(IndicatorHandler,6,0,3, s3);


  // Printing the values


  Print("R3 value: ", r3[0]);

  Print("R2 value : ", r2[0]);

  Print("R1 value : ", r1[0]);

  Print("Pivot value : ", pivot[0]);

  Print("S1 value : ", s1[0]);

  Print("S2 value : ", s2[0]);

  Print("S3 value : ", s3[0]);


  // --------------------------------------------------------------------//

