Weis Waves Wyckoff
- Indicators
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Fillipe Dos SantosComputer scientist and mql5 developer
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
through this indicator you can make analysis and also can to distinguish possible weakness or continuous strength on price, it is an indicator initially developed by David Weis. This version is for the meta trader 5 platform. The Weis Waves indicator is based on volume and is aligned with the price, being able to find not only possible strenght and weakness, but also possible divergences between price and volume, bringing an interesting analysis between both.