SSL Channel Chart Weighted by Volume

Here I present you this awesome indicator I made. This is a nique combination witch puts you in the same level as MM's. So you can surf a lot of waves and identify the rally time, breakouts, and the perfect time to get in the market.

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The SSL Channel is a great all-rounder based on 2 Simple Moving Averages, one of recent Highs, one of recent Lows. The calculation prints a channel on the chart consisting of 2 lines. This strategy gives a Long signal when price closes above the top of these 2 lines and a Short signal when it closes below the bottom.// from TradingView wepage.





The volume weighted average price (

) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of a security.



So, it's a mixture of this twoo concepts in one single indicator.



