MACD MULTI TIME FRAME WITH MULTI SYMBOLS INDICATOR

MACD MTF Indicator visualize all MT4 time frame and trend based on Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) strategy . Indicator have settings for MACD customizing and variable "Symbols "EURUSD,USDCHG,...", which is used to define symbols. , Signals are displayed Buy , Strong buy , Sell, Strong Sell, ### - No Trend Strong

Description

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator is a momentum oscillator primarily used to trade trends. Although it is an oscillator, it is not typically used to identify over bought or oversold conditions. It appears on the chart as two lines which oscillate without boundaries. The crossover of the two lines give trading signals similar to a two moving average system.



