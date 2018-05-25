Monalisa MACD

"MONALISA (acronym of MONitor And LISt All) MACD" is an indicator based on the MACD Oscillator on all timeframes of any Currency Cross Pair.

The indicator shows all Timeframes (from M1 to MN1) and colors in GREEN or RED that Timeframe that results in BUY or SELL based on the MACD Oscillator.

This indicator is useful because it allows you to have a complete view of all Timeframes at the same time.





Features

Easy flexible settings:

Detection of the MACD signal for all timeframes

No setting levels. The indicator use the MACD standard parameters:

Fast EMA = 12

Slow EMA = 26

MACD SMA = 9